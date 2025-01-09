Netflix’s Trainwreck docuseries is back, and this time, it’s spotlighting one of the most infamous teen parties in modern history: a real-life Sweet 16 that quickly spiraled into the likes of 2012’s infamous party film, Project X. The recently released doc dives into the chaos of a small Facebook invite gone wildly viral, leading to a riotous night in the Dutch town of Haren. Directed by Alex Wood, Trainwreck: The Real Project X delves into the events through firsthand accounts, archival footage and interviews with key figures, including Weusthuis herself, who speaks publicly about the incident for the first time.

The documentary examines the influence of social media and pop culture on real-world actions, highlighting the blurred lines between online hype and tangible consequences. If you thought Project X was outrageous, this story is even more shocking – and it’s just one of several explosive Trainwreck installments coming to Netflix this month.

Who threw the Real Project X party?

The infamous “Project X Haren” party started when 16-year-old Merthe Weusthuis from the Netherlands accidentally made her birthday invitation public on Facebook in 2012. She had only meant to invite a few friends, but the post went viral, drawing thousands to her quiet hometown.

Although the party was set to take place at Merthe Weusthuis’ parents’ home in Haren, she never attended the event that would ultimately make international headlines. As the situation spiraled out of control and thousands of strangers began descending on the town, Merthe and her family made the decision to leave for their safety. They took refuge at her aunt’s house, located outside of Haren, where they spent the night watching the chaos unfold from a distance.

How many people attended the Real Project X party?

(Netflix)

What was meant as a simple birthday invitation for 78 friends quickly became a viral nightmare. Time Magazine reports that over 350,000 people RSVPed before the event. While only around 3,000 partygoers actually showed up, the sheer scale was enough to trigger a full-blown riot. The night quickly spiraled into looting, vandalism and violent clashes with police, leaving behind over €1 million in damages and a shaken community.

The fallout was just as intense. According to People Magazine, at least 36 civilians were injured, including one man who suffered a broken jaw, while others were treated for cuts and bruises. Another 15 police officers were hurt trying to restore order. Nearly 100 people were arrested, and although the scene resembled a war zone, there were miraculously no fatalities.

What has Merthe Weusthuis said about the incident, and where is she now?

The documentary Trainwreck: The Real Project X marks Weusthuis’ first on-camera interview since the 2012 event. In the film, she candidly revisits the night when her birthday invite spiraled out of control, expressing that although the incident doesn’t define her, she chose to tell her story in her own words.

“I think a lot of people came because they wanted a party. I think it’s sort of a normal, inherent thing in teenagers around that age that they want to rebel and take their freedom, express their personalities,” she reflects in the Netflix original. “This story does not define me. But it is still mine to tell. It is still a part of who I am,” Weusthuis also said.

Merthe, now 28, has moved to Dubai, where she is building a career in digital branding and marketing. She thoughtfully reflects on the incident and mentions her reluctance to return to the Netherlands, saying she doesn’t think “the Dutch have forgotten what happened.”

‘Trainwreck: The Real Project X’ review: Should you watch the new documentary?

Trainwreck: The Real Project X is a retelling of a wild party, but it’s also a sharp, high-energy look at how digital culture, viral moments and mob mentality can collide in terrifying ways. The documentary doesn’t waste time rehashing the obvious. Instead, it leans into the emotional fallout, the internet’s role in amplifying chaos and the eerie familiarity of watching something spiral out of control in real time.

While some critics felt it skimmed the surface of deeper consequences, most agree it’s a gripping watch that captures the absurdity of modern digital life and how fast things can go off the rails. If you’re a fan of documentaries that mix true crime energy with cultural commentary, this is a solid 45 minutes of entertainment with just enough bite to make you think twice about your next public invite.

What’s next for Netflix’s ‘Trainwreck’ series

Netflix’s Trainwreck series continues to chronicle real-life catastrophes that shocked the world. In addition to the Project X episode, two more titles are dropping this month:

Trainwreck: The Balloon Boy Hoax – A deep dive into the bizarre 2009 incident where a family claimed their son was trapped in a homemade balloon.

Trainwreck: The DashCon Disaster – A look at the infamous Tumblr fandom convention that collapsed under poor planning and an inflatable ball pit.

Each installment continues Netflix’s mission to unpack internet-era debacles reflecting our obsession with fame, failure and spectacle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Thomas at the end of Project X?

In the fictional Project X film, Thomas wakes up to a destroyed home and learns he’s facing serious consequences, but also newfound popularity. He’s held accountable for the chaos, but the movie ends on a comedic note, emphasizing the absurdity rather than the aftermath.

Is there a Project X 2?

While a direct follow-up to Project X has been rumored for years, no official sequel has been released.

Where was the Project X movie filmed?

Hollywood Filming Locations reports that production for Project X took place at Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank, California, specifically on Blondie Street. This location was chosen because it can accommodate the large-scale party scenes required for the film.