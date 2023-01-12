True Detective is not out of cases yet.

HBO has announced the popular drama has been renewed for a fifth season, with showrunner Issa López signing an overall deal with the network. López will not only work on the next season of True Detective, but she will also create content for HBO and Max.

Lopez’s latest season of True Detective, True Detective: Night Country, stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as two detectives who must brave the Alaskan tundra to find out about “the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” Lopez said in a statement how this season has been life-changing for her.

“From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life,” she said. “HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with [HBO CEO] Casey [Bloys], [HBO Executive Vice President] Francesca [Orsi] and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

Orsi, who also serves as the head of HBO drama series and films, also said in a statement, “Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit. She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”