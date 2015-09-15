The first trailer has been released for the upcoming film Amber Alert, starring Tyler James Williams and Hayden Panettiere.

The Lionsgate film is directed by Kerry Bellessa, who wrote the film with Joshua Oram.

Saidah Arrika Ekulona and Kevin Dunn also star in the film.

Photo: Lionsgate

Here’s the logline:

An ordinary rideshare becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse when Jaq (Panettiere) and Shane (Williams) receive an alert of a child abduction on their phones. Quickly realizing they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnapper’s, Jaq and Shane desperately race against time to save the child’s life.

Producers for the film are Joseph Restaino, Summer Bellessa, Tony Stopperan, Kerry Bellessa, Leal Naim, with David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Panettiere and Williams executive producing.

Watch the trailer below:

The film is in select theaters and on-demand on Sept. 27.