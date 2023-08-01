When Tyler Perry’s She the People comes back for Part 2 of Season 1, it’ll have a new name. As revealed by Netflix on Friday, the show will now be called Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor.

The news was unveiled as Terri J. Vaughn appeared at the 2025 Essence Fest, and the show dropped the Part 2 trailer as well.

Season 1, with 16 episodes, will be released in two batches. The first batch of episodes dropped earlier this year for Part 1, with Part 2 set to drop in September.

What’s ‘Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor’ about and who stars?

Here’s the series logline: Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.

Part 1 ended with an ambulance being called for Governor Irwin Harper (Robert Craighead) just as Antoinette stood up to him and claimed her power.

The series is written, directed and produced by Perry. Niya Palmer and Perry created the series. Executive producers are Palmer, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Vaughn. Producers are Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios.

Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks and Jo Marie Payton star in the series.

Why did ‘Tyler Perry’s She the People’ change its name to ‘Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor’?

No word yet on why the show changed its name. It is unknown if the show’s name change may be related to a lawsuit filed by Aimee Allison, alleging that the show infringes on the identity of her brand of the same name and draws similar themes from the overall mission of her company.

When does ‘Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor’ Season 1 Part premiere?

Photo: Netflix

Miss Governor Season 1 Part 2 debuts Aug. 14 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: