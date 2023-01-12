Tyler Perry’s Sistas has its fans in an uproar over a potentially deadly Season 7 finale.

TVLine reports that even though the finale promised a wedding between Andi (Kj Smith) and Gary (Chido Nwokocha), the wedding has long been expected to be a bunch of messy drama, with the culmination being Gary getting stabbed and left for dead. It’s a mystery as to wanted to see Gary dead, but it seems like there could be a lot of characters who could fit the bill.

Fans have their own theories, but TVLine’s recap states, there are some key characters who could easily wield a knife with Gary’s name on it–Hayden (Chris Warren), Danni (Mignon), Jordan (Devin Way) and Madam (Eva Marcille). Overall, the characters either have grudges against Gary or want to keep Andi from marrying such a person.

Also, we have to ask if Gary is even dead–will he survive the stabbing? And if he does, what will he do in retaliation?

Fans will talk amongst themselves, but they will have to wait until the next season for the answers.

The series “follows a group of single Black females navigating their ‘complicated love life,’ careers, and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.”

Executive produced, directed, and written by Perry, the ensemble cast also includes Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton and more.