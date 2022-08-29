Dylan Gilmer has lit up screens since age 6 when a video of him rapping to Bryson Tiller’s “Don’t” went viral. The young prodigy made his way to television screens in 2020 when he landed the starring role in the Nickelodeon series Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.
The show follows the story of budding hip-hop star Young Dylan on his quest to stardom. The fun series has been a hit on the network since its premiere, as it was recently renewed for a fifth season.
“It’s a blessing. A lot of kids would do anything to have their own show about them,” the 15-year-old Gilmer told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview. “I just got to take it all in, you know, continue to thank God, honestly.”
In the Tyler Perry-produced series, Dylan gives viewers a “small glimpse” into his real life as a music artist, son, sibling, friend and all-around regular teenager enjoying the things he loves to do.
Sports are a love incorporated into the show and his work with the network.
Gilmer donned his Philadelphia Eagles jersey to celebrate Super Bowl LIX while hosting the Super Bowl edition of NFL Slimetime along with CBS analyst and former NFL player Nate Burleson. The duo reviewed the prospects for the big game, complete with slimelights, field interviews and a special presentation of awarding the coveted Nickelodeon’s Valuable Player Award to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
“Players love being a part of Nickelodeon and receiving the NVP Award. Mainly because their kids watch it; it’s such a family thing,” Gilmer said, adding the Emmy-nominated weekly series “makes the NFL more fun.”
To commemorate Black History Month, Slimetime will air a half-hour special, Game Changers, examining the journeys and triumphs of contemporary Black quarterbacks in the NFL.
Debuting on Feb. 26, the series will explore the players’ profound impact on the game, their communities and the broader narrative of race and leadership in professional football.
NFL Slimetime Presents Nickelodeon’s Game Changers will highlight the personal stories of iconic athletes, including Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels and legendary quarterbacks Doug Williams and Randall Cunningham.
The special will feature exclusive interviews, archival footage and behind-the-scenes moments. The show celebrates the cultural icons creating history and honors the trailblazers who paved the way for future generations — all topics Gilmer thinks are “very important” to younger generations.
Gilmer shared that young folks should know the history of their ancestors, especially during Black History Month.
The actor added, “Kids might not like sports, but they’re big fans of Nickelodeon, so they’re going to watch Slimetime and, you know, get a little knowledge.”
Along with the special episode of Game Changers, the Black history acknowledgment kicks off with a new episode of Young Dylan, which pays homage to the Tuskegee Airmen. The “Red Tails” episode follows Dylan facing his fear of flying after his family plans an exciting trip. Inspired by the bravery of the Tuskegee Airmen and with some help from a dream, Dylan finds the courage to take flight and lead his family on their high-flying adventure.
Gilmer said he researched the Tuskegee Airmen to prepare for filming the episode where he acted like a military pilot and said the experience helped him as an actor.
The “Red Tails” episode of Young Dylan airs on Nickelodeon on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by NFL Slimetime Presents Nickelodeon’s Game Changers at 8 p.m. ET.
