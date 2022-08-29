Dylan Gilmer has lit up screens since age 6 when a video of him rapping to Bryson Tiller’s “Don’t” went viral. The young prodigy made his way to television screens in 2020 when he landed the starring role in the Nickelodeon series Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.

The show follows the story of budding hip-hop star Young Dylan on his quest to stardom. The fun series has been a hit on the network since its premiere, as it was recently renewed for a fifth season.

“It’s a blessing. A lot of kids would do anything to have their own show about them,” the 15-year-old Gilmer told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview. “I just got to take it all in, you know, continue to thank God, honestly.”

Photo: Wilbert “Jay” Johnson/Tyler Perry Studios/Nickelodeon

In the Tyler Perry-produced series, Dylan gives viewers a “small glimpse” into his real life as a music artist, son, sibling, friend and all-around regular teenager enjoying the things he loves to do.

Sports are a love incorporated into the show and his work with the network.

Gilmer donned his Philadelphia Eagles jersey to celebrate Super Bowl LIX while hosting the Super Bowl edition of NFL Slimetime along with CBS analyst and former NFL player Nate Burleson. The duo reviewed the prospects for the big game, complete with slimelights, field interviews and a special presentation of awarding the coveted Nickelodeon’s Valuable Player Award to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

“Players love being a part of Nickelodeon and receiving the NVP Award. Mainly because their kids watch it; it’s such a family thing,” Gilmer said, adding the Emmy-nominated weekly series “makes the NFL more fun.”