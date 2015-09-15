P-Valley star Brandee Evans is among the actors who have joined UnPrisoned Season 2 at Hulu with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.

The Onyx Collective series also also added Jamie Chung and Oliver Hudson in either recurring or guest star roles.

Here’s the Season 2 synopsis:

The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana and Jee Young Han as Esti also star, and Brenda Strong recurs.

Evans will recur as Ava, “Mal’s new girlfriend. She just finished law school and is smart, confident, but often underestimated.” Hudson is Johnny, “Finn’s biological dad. He’s a musician who is funny, pretty chill and lives in Los Angeles with his wife. Although he hasn’t been a traditional father, he cares about Finn.” Chung guest stars as Kiki, “Paige’s best friend from college. Twenty years later, Kiki is married, polyamorous, and still the life of the party.”

Based on the life of Tracy McMillan, the series is executive produced by McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Washington, alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce. ABC Signature produces the series.

Season 2 premieres on July 17.