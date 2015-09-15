UnPrisoned, the Hulu comedy series starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, has been canceled after two seasons at the streamer. The show was under Disney’s Onyx Collective.

Washington announced the series cancellation Friday afternoon on Instagram.

She wrote in part, “Ladies & Gents, that is a wrap on Unprisoned. This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we’re super duper disappointed, we’re also crazy deeply grateful. Making this show was a labor of love. And we know that so many of you found connection and healing with The Alexander Family – and that their impact will live on! We are soooooo grateful to the entire cast & crew – who are not only brilliant and hardworking, but a JOY to work with!”

“Thank you to our fellow producers and all our writers and directors for leading and guiding and inspiring us,” she continued Thank you to ABCS, Hulu & Onyx for giving us a creative home. And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL – for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all of the things between) along with us each episode. It was such a blessing. And we thank you ❤️ OK!”

Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana, Jordyn McIntosh and Jee Young Han also starred in the series.

This was the season 2 synopsis:

The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

Based on the life of Tracy McMillan, the series is executive produced by McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Washington, alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce. ABC Signature produces the series.

View Washington’s full Instagram post below: