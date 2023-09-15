“That whole relationship in itself is kind of a big risk for Finn; he’s not used to that at all,” Rakotohavana said. “He’s not really used to any type of human connection. He doesn’t do that very often, so the fact that he got so comfortable with Edwin so quickly, kind of just speaks miles for Edwin; he’s just such a genuine guy, and he’s got answers for a lot of the questions that Finn has that his mother cannot answer. You know, especially when it comes to the life of being a man. Finn is transforming; he’s growing up, and so to have Edwin come into his life is such a crucial moment. He’s a 17-year-old kid. This is when s**t hits the fan. This is when things go crazy, so to have another source of guidance is good for Finn, and I think people at home are going to really learn to appreciate their father figures and the people that they look up to in their lives because they’re important.”