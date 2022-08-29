Every member of the Peanuts gang has an origin story, and now we’re finally getting to learn Franklin’s.

In the new Apple TV+ Peanuts Special, Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, viewers dive into the origin story of one of Charlie Brown’s beloved friends, Franklin Armstong.

Fans of the comic strip know Franklin as Charlie’s busy friend, who loves music and sports, but his role in the iconic animation means so much more. Franklin was introduced to the Peanuts gang in 1968, making him the first Black comic strip character. His creation resulted from a letter comic creator Charles M. Schulz received from schoolteacher Harriet Glickman. Following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Glickman urged Shulz to add a Black character due to a lack of diversity in the comic strip.

In an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Craig Schulz, the son of Charles Schulz and the executive producer/co-writer of the special, revealed his father was the only comic strip creator who responded to Glickman’s call for diversity.

“The viewership was huge in the comic strip world. Yet, there were no Black characters in the comic strip world until then. So, she reached out to numerous cartoonists and asked if they would put a Black character in their scripts,” he told Blavity. “And most of them well, I think, but so often refused. Except for my dad, that my dad was a quandary.”