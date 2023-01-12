Wendy Williams is back in the tabloids, but it’s an seemingly welcome life update.

Page Six reports that the former talk show host has been spotted at a New Jersey holistic shop. According to the outlet, Williams was seen at the Bolingo Balance in Newark, New Jersey, a shop run by Victor Bowman, the son of herbalist and naturalist Dr. Sebi (also known as Alfredo Bowman). An employee at the shop exclusively told the outlet that she was there visiting with her son Kevin Hunter Jr., and was described as “sharp, upbeat and aware” as well as “very bubbly.”

The employee also said that Williams talked with Bowman about health products, saying Williams was “engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things.” They went on to say that Williams talked with Bowman about improving circulation, “but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future.” Bowman also gifted her some products to try.

The employee’s word isn’t all we have to go on–Bowman also posted a picture of himself and Williams to Facebook on Aug. 19. It has been over a year since Williams was seen by the public. While she did look better than before, it’s still clear she is still getting back on her feet after suffering various illnesses including lymphedema, aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Even though she hasn’t been seen in public until August of this year, she has been on our television sets during the airing of Lifetime’s documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which aired in February.

Her recent appearance is her first public appearance since the airing of the doc.

The documentary has since been critiqued for how it might have exploited Williams at the height of her health woes. But some of her family members have been praised by viewers for how they tried to have Williams’ best interests at heart.