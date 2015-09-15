Saying that Love Island USA had one of its most shocking episodes in the series history Tuesday night would be an understatemenet. Especially considering there are many shocking episodes in the show, but one of this week’s installments for Season 7 may have really taken the cake.

Fans were blinsided as two OG Islanders who have been in the villa since Day 1 were seemingly dumbed in a wild twist of events, but have no fear, as things aren’t entirely what they seem.

The Casa Amor bombshells could choose to recouple

For the first time in Love Island USA history, bombshells and our initial Islanders had to couple up for Casa Amor week. After this was done earlier in the week, it left Amaya Espinal single on the ladies’ side, and TJ Palma single on the guys’ side. They had 24 hours to get in a couple or risk being dumped.

TJ was beginning to make inroads with new Casa Bomsbehll, Vanna Einerson, who was initially paired with Ace Greene in Casa. Amaya was as well with Zak Srakaew, whose first Casa pairing was with Olandria Carthen.

What were the Casa Amor recouplings in Season 7, Episode 20?

During the episode, Vanna chose to couple. with TJ, and Zak chose to couple with Amaya. Zak’s coupling with Amaya immediately led to Olandria being single and vulnerable, and then after none of the other Casa guys wanted to leave their current couples, she was told she was being dumped.

After Vanna chose to couple with TJ, Coco Watson then chose to couple with Ace, leaving Taylor Williams. Then Clarke Carraway, who was coupled with Nic Vansteenberghe, chose to couple with Taylor. This left Nic vulnerable. Nic had explored a connection with Jaden Duggar, but ultimatley she decided to stay with Austin Shepard, meaning Nic was now dumped.

Were Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe actually dumped from ‘Love Island USA’?

It looks like this was another twist, and Olandria and Nic actually aren’t leaving the villa (thank goodness). Both Islanders were seemingly headed out of the villa after being left single and vulnerable, and told to back their bags in 30 minutes.

However, by the time we got to Nic’s elimination, we saw him exit the villa as a car pulled up, and Olandria told him to get in. It looks like these fan-favorite islanderes are not done with the game.

Who are the Casa Amor couples as of Season 7, Episode 20?

For the girls in Casa Amor: Cierra and Elan, Chelley and Chris, Iris and Zac, Amaya and Zak, Huda and JD, Andreina and Bryan

For the guys in the villa: Clarke and Taylor, Coco and Ace, Jaden and Austin, Vanna and TJ, Gracyn and Pepe.

Love Island USA airs each day except for Wednesdays on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.