It’s official: Love Island USA Season 6 alums JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez are no longer in paradise. According to People, the former couple confirmed their breakup on social media in a series of contentious Instagram Stories, including one that saw JaNa accuse Kenny of being a “manipulative liar.”

Rumors about their split started circulating after the two unfollowed each other on social media following David Dobrik’s birthday party on July 26.

“There was no big, public blowout,” a source who confirmed the breakup to People explained. “That did not happen.” The source added that JaNa was the one to call it quits and that “they will not be getting back together.”

JaNa accuses Kenny of deceiving her and hints at the ‘disgusting’ truth behind their breakup

JaNa confirmed the breakup and hinted at who was at fault in a Tuesday statement.

“Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me,” she began. “As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.”

She continued, accusing Kenny of deceiving her.

“Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating,” she added. “Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”

Kenny said the relationship ‘was not something that could last long-term’

Kenny shared his own statement on Instagram Stories shortly after.

“I’ve been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately,” he wrote. “Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term.”

He ended the post by wishing JaNa well.

“I’ll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa’s path forward brings her nothing but happiness.”

JaNa responds to Kenny’s statement, calls him a ‘manipulative liar’

JaNa appeared frustrated by Kenny’s statement and returned to her Instagram Stories to respond.

She wrote, “stfu you manipulative liar. You are not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!!”

She followed up with a warning: “My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off.”

‘Love Island USA’ co-stars show support for JaNa

JaNa’s Love Island USA Season 6 castmates Leah Kateb, Serena Page and Liv Walker backed her on social media and criticized Kenny’s handling of the breakup, according to E! Online.

On Tuesday, Leah reposted JaNa’s statement and added, “Tell the truth for once!” She also called Kenny “clout/money hungry and a scammer” and accused him of misrepresenting the situation.

Liv called Kenny’s statement a “pathetic excuse for a story” and “laughable.”

“I can’t even put into words how good of a person naynay is and how hard it is to watch her go through something like this,” she said.

Serena urged fans to keep in mind that the drama involves real people.

“Let’s all remember this is not a show and someone’s actual feelings,” she wrote. “It may just be tea for y’all but that’s not the case for us.”

She added, “Y’all already know I’m coming behind JaNa.”