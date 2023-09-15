Morris Chestnut’s Watson series (yes, the the Sherlock Holmes character) is fast approaching.

Chestnut stars in the upcoming CBS series and also executive produces it. Along with its premiere date announcement, the show has also released its first image of Chestnut as the character.

What is Watson about?

Per CBS’s official logline:

Watson takes place six months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

This is not Chestnut’s first rodeo as a doctor. From 2013 to 2014, he played Dr. Ike Prentiss in the HBO series Nurse Jackie. He also played Dr. Barrett Cain on Fox’s The Resident from 2019 to 2021.

Who else stars in ‘Watson’?

Chestnut will play Dr. John Watson alongside Rochelle Aytes as Mary Morstan, Eve Harlow as Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendal as Stephens Croft and Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson.

When will ‘Watson’ air on CBS?

The series premieres directly after the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025. However, it will begin airing in its normal time slot of 10 p.m. ET/PT on Feb. 16. The series will also stream on Paramount+.