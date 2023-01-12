Gugu Mbatha-Raw is back as Sophie, a woman who is trying to rebuild her past in the trailer second season of Apple TV+’s Surface.

The series follows Mbatha-Raw‘s character, who is figuring out what events led up to her attempting to die by suicide. The first season was full of revelations and intense secrets were revealed. This season, Sophie is in London to uncover more of her mysterious past.

What is ‘Surface’ Season 2 going to be about?

According to the official description:

Set in a whole new world, this new chapter of Surface follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to…

The series also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Millie Brady and Season 2 cast members Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, with Joely Richardson and Freida Pinto.

Here’s when ‘Surface’ Season 2 premieres on Hulu

Mbatha-Raw executive produces with series creator, writer and showrunner Veronica West. Reese Witherspoon produces on behalf of her production company Hello Sunshine with production partner Lauren Neustadter.

Check out the trailer below. Surface Season 2 debuts Feb. 21 with new episodes premiering every week through April 11.