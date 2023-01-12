The Chosen Season 5 on Prime Video will take on the events that took place around the Last Supper, including Jesus declaring Judas a traitor.

Officially called The Chosen: Last Supper, the season will debut in three parts over three weeks beginning in June.

Starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, The Chosen: Last Supper shows how Jerusalem’s political leaders are growing desperate to rein in Jesus’ influence. Meanwhile, Judas (Luke Dimyan) strikes the deal that will define his legacy for the rest of his life.

What is ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 about?

According to the official description:

The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) follows Jesus’ (Jonathan Roumie) triumph to treachery as his final days unfold in a story that changed the world. Welcomed as a king into Jerusalem, he boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city. While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates. In a tale of power, faith, and betrayal that echoes through time – one man’s ultimate sacrifice becomes humanity’s greatest story.

The series also stars Shahar Isaac, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, George H. Xanthis, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Vanessa Benavente, Richard Fancy, Paul Ben-Victor and James Allen.

The series is already greenlit for seven seasons, and the sixth season is currently in production. The Chosen is written, directed and produced by Dallas Jenkins, with 5&2 Studios also producing.

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 premiere?

The first two episodes debuted on June 15. The next three premiere June 22, with the last three premiering June 29.

Watch the trailer below: