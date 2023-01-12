Tyler Perry’s Ruthless is coming back to BET+ soon, and a new trailer has dropped.

The Season 5 of the series starring Melissa L. Williams comes to the streamer Aug. 8 with a two-episode premiere.

Matt Cedeño, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin Mccalla, Nadege August, Michelle Nunez and Josh Adeyeye also star

The season continues to show Ruth (Williams) struggle against a cult she and her daughter are trapped in. This time, the Rakudushis compound has even more drama as “order is disrupted, leaving the people of the Raku in for far more of a surprise than they could have imagined,” according to the streamer.

According to the synopsis:

Season five of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless returns with more suspense and drama at the Rakudushis compound. The Highest is ready to lead the members of his cult to the Raku, but Ruth intervenes. Ruth’s intervention begins a slow turn in power that will likely end with the succession of her overall plan. Because Ruth is carrying The Highest’s seed, she is able to use the pregnancy as a tool to manipulate obstacles that arise around her. With the infiltration of the FBI, the compound is once again in a state of unrest as they prepare for a huge blood oath wedding. Chaos ensues and order is disrupted. Members are up in arms and some are turning on one another, different agendas are being revealed furthering the gap. It forces The Highest to call for a lockdown to reunite himself and everyone else with the Raku. The people of the Raku are in for far more of a surprise than they could have imagined.

The writers for this series include Mark E. Swinton, Braydon Davis, Meagan Daine, Osokwe Vasquez, Dui Jarrod and F.R. Drakaea. Armani Ortiz directs.

Check out the full trailer below.