The second season for one of Paramount+‘s Taylor Sheridan series, Lioness, will be released later this year,

Created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller stars Zoe Saldaña, who also serves as executive producer.

The series also stars Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Michael Kelly, with Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, who also executive produces.

Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier also star in the series.

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

It is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox.

What will Lioness Season 2 be about?

Here’s the official description for the new season:

As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.

When will Season 2 of Lioness drop?

Lioness will premiere on Oct. 27, with two episodes, on Paramount+.

The series is one of Sheridan’s several shows on Paramount+, including 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Tulsa King, 1923 and the upcoming series Landman.