HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series announced its cast on Monday, which includes Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as the show’s leading trio: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

The news comes two years after they announced the show, which has been described as a “faithful adaptation” of the J.K. Rowling book series. Rowling will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

With the series st to go into production this summer, here’s everything we know about Stanton, the new Hermione.

Arabella Stanton has an impressive background in theater

Although Stanton is only 11 years old, the same age Emma Watson was when she played Hermione in the first installment of the Harry Potter film series, she has extensive stage experience, according to RadioTimes.com. From 2023 to 2024, she played Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End, and she starred in Starlight Express at Wembley Park Theatre in England.

Of the former, Stanton wrote on Instagram that it was her dream role.

“I started auditioning for Matilda the Musical the week after my 9th birthday and feel so lucky and honoured to have spent the age of 9 being able to play Matilda Wormwood at the Cambridge Theatre, London for the Royal Shakespeare Company (and at Buckingham Palace for an extra special performance at the BBC 500 Words Final),” she captioned a post reflecting on the show. “Being able to play the part of Matilda as my West End debut has been incredible .. dreams really can come true!”

McLaughlin and Stout also have previous acting experience

Stanton isn’t the only young actor with an impressive background on the show. According to RadioTimes.com, McLaughlin will appear in two TV shows: the BBC’s upcoming action series Gifted and the Sky comedy Grow. Like Stanton, he has stage experience, having acted in Macbeth at the Royal Highland Centre alongside Ralph Fiennes, who appeared in the Harry Potter films as Lord Voldemort.

The new Harry Potter show will be Stout’s first significant acting role. The Scotsman reported that he appeared in an advertisement for Albert Bartlett, a British potato brand.