The Season 7 finale of Love Island USA is coming later this month, and as established couples have their eye on the Peacock series’ $100,000 prize, newer bombshells from Casa Amor are exploring new matches. Bryan Arenales is in the latter category.

After Andreina Santos made it clear that she wanted to be open to other connections, Arenales agreed to play the field. Fans will have to tune into the season’s final episodes to see where his newfound openness will take him.

As the final stretch of the season is among us, here’s everything we know about Arenales.

Bryan Arenales graduated from a Harvard Business School program

According to Mass Live, in 2018, Arenales graduated from Harvard Business School’s Summer Venture in Management program. Harvard’s website describes it as an “educational program designed to increase opportunity in business education for high-potential college students making an impact in their school or community.”

He ran his first marathon earlier this year

Arenales, who is also an accountant, real estate agent, bartender, and personal trainer, reached a fitness goal of his earlier in the year by running his first marathon, Screen Rant reported. He shared the big moment on Instagram in February.

He captioned the post, “Run a Marathon ✅. By far the most challenging physical goal I set out for myself to accomplish. I do s**t like this to prove to that 13 year old well-overweight & anxiety ridden kid self that I AM WHO I SAY I AM now. I built who I am NOW brick by f**king brick and no one is taking anything away from me. Unf**kwitable mentally & physically! Do Hard s**t = Build self confidence”

Love Island USA airs on Peacock every day except Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.