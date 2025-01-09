A captivating true crime exposé, ROMCON: Who the F*ck is Jason Porter?, launched exclusively on Prime Video on June 13, 2025. Directed by Henry Roosevelt and produced by Blink49 Studios and MGM, this two‑part documentary chronicles how “Jace” – the suave alias of Jason Porter – duped successful women across Toronto and other areas of Canada through romance scams, convincing many that he was their “soulmate.”

Centred on real‑estate broker Heather Rovet, the docuseries tracks her evolution from heartbroken partner to determined investigator, aiming to expose the predator hiding behind a charming façade. Motivated by a desire for justice, she connects with other women who had been similarly deceived by Porter. Together, they piece together the extent of his manipulations and work towards exposing his fraudulent activities. The series highlights the emotional toll of romance scams and the resilience of those who seek justice. If you still have questions after tuning in, here’s everything we know about the Canadian true crime case.

How many women did ‘Jace’ scam?

Rovet’s involvement with Jace began in 2018, when she was quickly charmed by the handyman who seemed to be her perfect match. However, in 2021, Heather uncovered the shocking truth: “Jace” was actually Jason Porter, a convicted criminal with a history of romantic deception. Porter had used multiple fake identities to manipulate and defraud women across Canada. He fabricated elaborate stories, such as being an Italian software engineer embroiled in a custody battle, to gain their trust and access their finances. Porter’s deceitful actions left a trail of emotional and financial devastation in his wake.

The documentary highlights Heather and at least two other victims, “Sarah” and “Tiffany/Desiree.” Reports from Moviedelic suggest he operated across multiple dating platforms (Tinder, Plenty Of Fish, Match.com) from around 2009 to 2021. While the exact number isn’t pinned down, the doc and media coverage note that losses ranged from stolen jewelry to thousands in credit‑card fraud.

Who is Heather Rovet?

A seasoned real estate broker in Toronto, Heather Rovet has built a thriving career in residential sales and lifestyle marketing, even producing branded video content for listings. Prior to real estate, she worked in wardrobe styling for television and film, honing her eye for detail and client-focused service. In ROMCON, the Canadian businesswoman’s journey from a successful broker who fell for Jason Porter’s charm to the woman who meticulously gathered evidence, contacted other victims and pushed law enforcement to act forms the emotional and narrative backbone of the documentary.

Rovet has shared her personal experience with Porter on platforms like The Now What Pod, discussing themes such as love bombing, narcissistic abuse and her journey from heartbreak to justice. “My story is just a real cautionary love tale,” she admitted during her 2022 interview. Even after she learned the truth about Jace, Rovet had a hard time accepting reality and walking away. “The feelings I had… didn’t just go away,” Rovet confessed. “I still have gaps in my story,” she additionally noted at the time.

She’s also launching a podcast titled Hello Cougar, and is reportedly working on a memoir to help others navigating abusive and manipulative relationships. Despite all that she’s gone through, Rovet is still a believer in true romance. “I want the deep love,” she gushed on The Now What Pod.

What was Jason Porter convicted of, and where is he now?

Porter’s criminal history is extensive. In April 2012, CBC News reported that he had plead guilty to fifteen charges, including fraud under CA$5,000 and credit‑card fraud, leading to a 30‑month sentence. This was after being arrested for breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and theft. That latter crimes saw “Jace” serving multiple jail terms before 2012.

The Canadian was released in 2014 but fell into legal trouble again in 2021. Charges of theft over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime and obstruction of justice led to a conviction in December 2024. In April of this year, he was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years’ probation.

As of June 2025, Porter is incarcerated in an Ontario provincial prison, serving a sentence from April 2025. Under probation conditions, he must report future romantic relationships and repay stolen items.

Should you watch Prime Video’s ‘ROMCON’ docuseries?

The documentary delivers a strong victim‑centered approach, spotlighting Heather and other women’s firsthand accounts rather than sensationalized dramatization, as noted in a POV magazine review. It goes beyond simply recounting the scams, delving into the deeper mechanics of deception, unpacking patterns of manipulation, identity fabrication and romantic gaslighting. At its heart is Heather’s compelling evolution from heartbroken victim to determined investigator, a narrative arc that adds emotional weight and a strong sense of purpose to the story.

While many details echo typical romance‑scam tropes, the doc uncovers Porter’s long‑term playbook, legal follow‑through (2012 plea, 2024 conviction) and post‑crime life as a renovator – added insight not previously public.

A critic’s Tomatometer is pending (0 reviews yet), but two early reviews rate it highly (4/5 or better), and media outlets praise its restraint and emotionally grounded storytelling. Audience reactions appreciate the doc’s measured tone, contrasting it with more dramatized scam stories like Netflix’s Tinder Swindler. This doc is more quietly devastating than sensational; it sheds new light on a pattern of abuse and one woman’s resilience, making it worth watching if you appreciate true crime with emotional depth over adrenaline.