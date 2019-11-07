Love Island USA kicked off the summer last week with a new season of singles ready to mingle in the villa for its seventh season. As contestants vie for lasting love connections, fans are desperate to learn more about the Peacock reality dating competition show’s new roster of hotties, including Oklahoma City cowboy Taylor Williams.

In a promo for the season, Williams revealed he was struggling to find a partner prior to the villa, but what else do we know about the Love Island contestant? Read on for everything you need to know about the villa’s newest cowboy.

He hopes to open a veterinary clinic in Oklahoma

According to Swooon, Williams, who lives on a 33-acre horse ranch and takes care of horses like a “true cowboy,” graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in animal science in hopes of becoming a veterinarian. He took a big step toward that goal in 2024, when he started his doctorate studies at Oklahoma State’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Williams hopes to open his own clinic in Oklahoma, The Oklahoman reported.

He got his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State and is a member of this fraternity

Before starting his doctoral studies at OSU, he also got his bachelor’s degree there, per the school’s news and media website. While at OSU, he also became a member of the university’s chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He also participated in the school’s NAACP, Afro-M, Black Student Association and the Retention Initiative for Student Excellence program (RISE).

He walked for Louis Vuitton at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

In addition to becoming a veterinarian, Williams is also an accomplished model, walking for Louis Vuitton at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris in 2024. The collection Williams helped present celebrated Americana and Western-inspired looks aligned with the Love Island contestant’s everyday fashion and lifestyle.

“Pharrell wanted me because I’m a real cowboy,” Williams told OSU at the time. “When I met him, he was so excited I wanted to model for them. He repeatedly thanked me for taking time to come to Paris to model with him.”

Williams has also modeled for Levi’s, Stetson and Timberland, The Oklahoman reported.

He’s a member of an organization that supports Black cowboys and cowgirls in Oklahoma

Williams is philanthropically engaged with his community as a member of Oklahoma Cowboys, a foundation that supports “Black cowboys and cowgirls in Oklahoma through education, preservation, agriculture, and outreach,” Swoon reported.