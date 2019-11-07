Since January, fans of The Bachelor have watched this season’s leading man, Grant Ellis, on his quest for love. After exploring connections with 25 eligible bachelorettes, Monday night’s finale saw the former professional basketball player decide between 28-year-old Juliana Pasquarosa, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts, and Litia Garr, a 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Did this season of The Bachelor end in a proposal, or did Ellis walk away a single man? Here’s everything you need to know about The Bachelor‘s Season 29 finale.

Ellis gets on bended knee for…

According to Parade, Ellis was in the Dominican Republic with his family when the time came to decide between Garr and Pasquarosa. Throughout the season, Ellis forged strong bonds with both women — Garr opened up to him about her Mormon faith, and Pasquarosa shared that she was recently cheated on by a previous boyfriend.

As usual for the ABC dating show, host Jesse Palmer recounted Ellis’ journey in front of a live studio audience.

In the end, Ellis chose Pasquarosa. At the proposal location, both exchanged sweet words. The client service associate said he made her believe she deserved love and that she would “create a safe space” for him.

“The sky’s the limit…I love you,” she said, adding that she wanted to be with him forever.

Ellis told her that she was his best friend and a pivotal part of his experience on the show.

“I’ll be there for you as your man, as your friend, as your partner,” he said.

Then he got down on one knee and asked Pasquarosa the question fans had been waiting for him to say.

He asked the 28-year-old, “Will you marry me?”

She responded, “Yes!,” adding, “Oh, my God!”

The newly engaged couple kissed, and Pasquarosa officially accepted his final rose.

Ellis breaks up with Garr

Before proposing to Pasquarosa, Ellis broke up with Garr. Garr’s feelings for Ellis were quickly evident. She told the leading man she was in love with him in the show’s second week. But, in the end, he didn’t share her steadfast belief in their relationship.

The show’s finale saw the venture capitalist tell Ellis she envisioned a future with him, including a family.

Ellis let her down gently.

“This is hard for me. Litia, I love you. But I’m not your person,” he told her.

He explained, “My emotional connection was stronger somewhere else.”

Garr’s demeanor immediately changed.

“It’s all about you,” she snapped. “I think I got my answers. I’m disappointed. You’re different than I thought.”

The 31-year-old accused Ellis of leading her on. She also hinted at future trouble in the water for him and Pasquarosa.

“I would have a lot of questions if I were her,” she said, referring to the 28-year-old.

Later, she explained that Ellis’ “switch up is crazy,” adding, “I’m confused, and I’m sad, and I’m mad.”

Ellis and Pasquarosa’s response to Garr’s warning and accusations

Since the finale aired, Ellis and Pasquarosa, who are still together, Forbes reported, have addressed Garr’s warning and accusations. As for saying “I love you” and breaking up with her immediately, Ellis told People magazine he had to follow his heart.

“That was the hardest thing, but ultimately it was the best thing for Litia,” he said. “For me to be in a relationship where somebody may be loving me, but I’m not receiving it the way that I want or the way that I need, it would be unfair to that person.”

Ellis admitted that it “was hard” disappointing Garr, and the reality of hurting her feelings left him “feeling torn.”

“You meet somebody’s family, you spend time with somebody, you hear their story, and then you have to tell them on what’s supposed to be the biggest day of their life that they’re not your person,” he expressed. “That’s what caused me to have a little bit of stress, a little bit of confusion on how to do this.”

The 31-year-old clarified he didn’t “feel like I misled” Garr but went with his gut instead.

“I feel like it would be misleading if I made promises, but I expressed my feelings, which I do every day,” he said. “I’ve been in those shoes, so I know where she’s coming from and I’ll always come from a place of compassion.”

Ellis added, “I definitely cared, and I definitely did have those feelings, but ultimately Juliana is my person,” he shared. “Sometimes the hardest things come out with the best reward.”

Pasquarosa explained that she understood how Garr felt as a final contestant.

“I did feel so strong, but I also was aware that there was another girl involved,” she told People. “She must feel as secure as I do to stay in it this long. It was nervousness from my end, but I also just felt so secure that I was like, it’s a 50-50 chance here.”

She acknowledged Garr and Ellis’ connection but described it as “different” from hers with the 31-year-old.

“Litia is such an amazing person – I think it just comes down to what type of life you wanted to live afterwards,” she explained. “I know Litia’s timeframe for settling down is different than mine was, but it’s comparison-by-circumstance. That doesn’t take anything away from me, and I hope that that doesn’t take anything away from her.”