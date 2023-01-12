The Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That…, is coming to an end.

HBO Max has announced that And Just Like That… will conclude after three seasons. The two-part series finale will air Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.

Writer Michael Patrick King explained the surprise announcement in a glossy statement online via HBO Max’s social media platforms. King said in the statement that while creating the third season, he realized the story was nearing its natural conclusion.

The decision to end came during Season 3’s creation

“While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,” he wrote. “Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sara Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.”

He added why he didn’t reveal the decision to fans until now.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” he wrote. “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Cast reactions pour in as fans reflect on the show’s legacy

Parker posted a video on Instagram chronicling her time as Carrie Bradshaw, writing in the caption how the character has been a defining part of her career.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all,” she wrote in part. “I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.”

“And Just Like That… was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us,” she continued. “I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget.”

Co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also shared their reactions. Davis wrote on Instagram Stories, “I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

Nixon added, “I could watch this [series] again and again. Thank you @sarahjessicaparker (& our gorgeous cast & crew!) for the quarter century of memories and friendships.”

Despite fan backlash, viewership remained strong

The cancellation comes amid criticism from fans this season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, many viewers have continued watching out of frustration, citing character inconsistencies—like Nicole Ari Parker’s character LTW’s father dying twice—as a recurring issue.

Still, the show maintained high viewership, according to a source cited by The Hollywood Reporter.

The series also aimed to reflect New York’s diversity, though audience responses were mixed. Sara Ramirez’s portrayal of Che was widely panned, and characters played by Parker, Karen Pittman, Mehcad Brooks and others received varying levels of engagement and feedback regarding their story arcs.