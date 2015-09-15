While The Recruit hasn’t gotten an official Season 3 pickup, Noah Centineo already has an idea of what should take place next in the journey of his character, Owen.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act chatted with Centineo shortly before he received the Distinguished Performance Award at the 2025 SCAD TVfest for his work in the Netflix action drama series.

When asked about his hopes for a possible Season 3, the actor remained coy, laughing while saying, “You gotta ask Alexi [Hawley, showrunner]. But what I’ll definitely say is that at the end of Season 2, Owen has overcome a lot of the adversity he has faced internally at the CIA. It seems as if he has really gotten himself out of a bad situation and has resolved most of the issues he began the season with, which is interesting because it is a big difference from the first season, [because] it [doesn’t] end on a cliffhanger.”

What Noah Centineo thinks should happen in potential Season 3 for ‘The Recruit’

While the series has resolved a lot in Season 2, for Centineo, that just means the stakes should rise next time.

“The show very well could end after Season 2… I don’t want it to [laughs], and I hope people don’t want it to. I think that Owen has learned so much that a third season would have to put him in horrifyingly adrenalized danger. We need to triple down on the danger and the action because he’s learned a lot, and we’re gonna need a really crazy Season 3 to stand up to Season 2. Season 2 is a banger of a season, and if we get a third season, all I know is that it needs to be crazy.”

Noah Centineo’s similar experiences to Owen

He also spoke about how he’s changed and what he’s learned about himself—just as Owen is doing on the show.

“I think every year of my life, I really face more of myself and get to know more of my insecurities or what I consider my own shortcomings. I think that’s a big part of life, right? And for Owen too, the more he’s in this world, the more he experiences, the more he realizes what he doesn’t know, and he’s trying to do damage control [in regard] to that. So I feel similar to Owen in that way.”

Watch our previous interview from The Recruit Season 2 below:

Season 2, as well as Season 1, are currently streaming on Netflix.