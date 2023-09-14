

Since arriving on Prime Video earlier this month, The Bondsman has quickly become a fan favorite, drawing in viewers with its unique mix of supernatural thrills, dark humor and gripping action. Kevin Bacon’s character, bounty hunter Hub Halloran, is the focal point of the show as he’s resurrected and tasked with capturing escaped demons. In a similar vein as the 2013 film R.I.P.D.: Rest In Peace Department (which Bacon also starred in), The Bondsman is a silly yet gritty watch. Now that they’ve had time to digest the series, fans are eagerly wondering if it will be returning for more. Let’s dive into the first batch of episodes, things to know about the Prime Video original and what we know about the potential for a second season.

How Does the First Season Set Up the Story?

From the very first episode, The Bondsman grabs your attention with its gripping blend of action and supernatural elements. The show follows Halloran, a hard-nosed, ex-bail bondsman who’s brought back from the dead and forced to work for a shady corporation in the business of capturing rogue demons. But while the premise sounds like a classic supernatural thriller, it’s the unique blend of horror, humor and rich character development that really sets it apart.

Fans love the cast’s ability to balance edge-of-your-seat moments with laugh-out-loud humor, especially Bacon’s nuanced performance. As the season progresses, we see Hub struggle with the darker side of his new role while also navigating the chaos of demons, magic and betrayal. It’s a world where morality isn’t black and white, and viewers are kept guessing about who can be trusted.

How Many Episodes Are in ‘The Bondsman’?

Season one of The Bondsman consists of eight fast-paced episodes, each around 30 minutes long. This concise format works well, ensuring that every minute counts. Looking at a summary of season one can help viewers determine how probable a second season may be.

For starters, the finale of episode eight isn’t closed ended, so that’s good news for fans. Rather, season one slowly reveals more about Hub’s past life and the demons he’s hunting. Eventually, they even explore the dangerous corporation pulling the strings. The conclusion leaves fans with plenty to talk about – some questions are answered, but many more are raised, setting the stage for what could be an even more intense second season.

Here’s a quick snapshot of the episodes so far (without the spoilers):

1. Pot O’Gold: Hub’s return to life as a demonic bounty hunter.

2. Valacor: Hub learns more about his new afterlife mission and encounters a demon.

3. Marphos: A dangerous encounter pushes Hub to the edge and he uses other people to capture demons on the run.

4. Erdos: Hub faces moral dilemmas as he is reprimanded for causing harm while hunting and ultimately leads others into the world of demons.

5. Slypharis: A big mystery unfolds and Hub attempts to get help from other Pot O’ Gold corporation members.

6. Revelations: The stakes get higher as Hub digs deeper into the world of demons and his enemies come after him, which erupts a demon battle.

7. Pyralis: Betrayals unfold, and Hub must decide who to trust. Hub and his allies attempt to prevent the end times.

8. Lilith: As Hub faces his greatest sin, he attempts to redeem himself by stopping a demonic force straight from hell.

Where Was the Kevin Bacon-Led Series Filmed?

While The Bondsman is set in the fictional town of Landry, Georgia, the show was actually filmed in a variety of locations across northern Georgia. The series made excellent use of the state’s diverse landscapes, with gritty urban areas and hauntingly atmospheric rural settings that help bring the supernatural world to life. From the bustling streets of Atlanta to the eerie, wooded areas surrounding smaller towns like Senoia and Grantville, the filming locations help set the tone for the show’s dark and moody atmosphere. The Southern Gothic influences are evident in the visuals, complementing the complex characters and their moral struggles.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Bondsman’?

Now, the big question: Will there be a second season of The Bondsman? While we don’t have a definitive answer just yet, all signs point to the possibility of a return. The show has been well-received by both fans and critics alike. Kevin Bacon’s performance, combined with the intriguing storyline, has earned the show a solid fanbase. With an ending that leaves multiple storylines wide open, it’s clear there’s more to explore in this supernatural world.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, executive producer Erik Oleson noted that he and Bacon are eager to keep the story going. “I intentionally wrote season one to have an ending that would make it difficult for Amazon not to give Kevin and me more chances to make more episodes. We were evil, devious partners in trying to make sure this show goes the distance,” he joked.

Of course, decisions about renewing a show depend on several factors – viewership numbers, the cast’s availability and production schedules. While no official word has been given, there’s a good chance that we’ll see more of Hub Halloran’s demonic adventures. This is especially true since the season one finale sets up a potential clash with even bigger forces. Fans are excited to get the answers to multiple different mysteries from the show. Will Hub confront more powerful demons? Will he find redemption or descend further into darkness? These questions leave viewers hungry for more, and the positive buzz around the show only strengthens the hope for a second season.