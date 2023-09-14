Netflix’s The Waterfront, which premiered on June 19, quickly captivated audiences with its gritty portrayal of a family’s descent into crime. Created by Kevin Williamson – renowned for Dawson’s Creek and Scream – the series draws inspiration from his family history, adding a layer of authenticity to the narrative. Set in the fictional coastal town of Havenport, North Carolina, the story centers on the Buckley family, who, facing financial ruin, turn to drug smuggling to sustain their fishing empire.

The ensemble cast delivers compelling performances: Holt McCallany portrays the ailing patriarch Harlan; Maria Bello plays his resilient wife Belle; Jake Weary embodies their conflicted son Cane; and Melissa Benoist takes on the role of Bree, their daughter striving for redemption. The Waterfront‘s blend of personal drama and high-stakes tension has resonated with viewers, making it a standout addition to Netflix’s lineup.

Kevin Williamson’s latest project quickly became a fan favorite

The Waterfront quickly rose to #1 spot on Netflix’s global charts. It amassed well over 8 million views, just within its first few days. Critics have even compared the show to hits like Yellowstone. This comparison is due to its dark tone and groundbreaking performances. These aspects have been the highlights of the series. With such strong viewership numbers and its cliffhanger ending, speculation on the show’s future is a hot topic. But will there be a season two of The Waterfront? Here’s what we know and what fans of the show should expect.

How many episodes of ‘The Waterfront’ are on Netflix?

On June 19, 2025, the streaming platform released eight episodes of The Waterfront for viewers to watch. Of the eight episodes in the first season, each episode runs between 42 and 55 minutes. The first episode drops viewers into the world of the Buckley family, where long-simmering family conflicts intersect. Then, the growing threat of being involved in illegal drug smuggling along the Carolina coast also raises the stakes.

Each episode contributes meaningfully to the show’s overarching plot, but episode six, in particular, is a rollercoaster. The Waterfront’s carefully curated narrative pacing and solid character development make the show well worth the watch. That is, even if viewers are accustomed to longer seasons. The finale ends with a huge confrontation on the water that leaves several storylines open for future seasons, too.

Where is the new series filmed?

Although The Waterfront is set in a fictional town called Havenport, it was primarily filmed in the real-life coastal community of Wilmington, North Carolina. This location is well known for its rich maritime history and charming small-town aesthetic. These aspects of this filming location bring a unique authenticity to the series. In the past, the area has served as the filming location for projects like One Tree Hill, Dawson’s Creek and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

This area’s weather-worn docks, historic homes, and quiet marinas were a big reason why production picked Wilmington. Kevin Williamson wanted to film somewhere beautiful but also reflected the real-life town he grew up in. Since his childhood and early adult life inspired the bare bones of the show, he drew inspiration from his hometown to select where the new series would be filmed.

Will there be a season two of ‘The Waterfront’?

Unfortunately for fans, plans for future installments of this Netflix original have not been confirmed. So, it is unclear whether or not there will be a season two of The Waterfront. Netflix has yet to officially confirm a second season. However, there are some strong indicators that a renewal of the show is likely. For one, the creator is already plotting the future of his characters.

As Williamson shared with Entertainment Weekly, “There’s a whole second season that I have planned out, and a third season, quite frankly. So, I’m hoping I get the chance to tell those stories. I do think it’s a fun show, and it’s unlike anything I’ve ever done, and I just hope people enjoy it.” With the show’s ending clearly setting up future storylines, most notably with the notorious Parker family, there is plenty to build upon.

Even cast members have expressed their interest in returning to The Waterfront. Jake Weary, in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, expressed how he has been left with just as much anticipation as viewers have. He described, “I think it’s bad juju to talk about story when you haven’t gotten that official pickup yet, at least for me. I border on a pessimistic person, so I really hope we get a season two, but I hate talking about it until it’s actually a thing.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What family is The Waterfront based on?

As Forbes confirms, The Waterfront is based on Kevin Williamson’s family. In that same vein, the main character, Harlan, can be said to be based on his own father, Wade Williamson.

Why did Kevin Williamson leave Dawson’s Creek?

Kevin Williamson left Dawson’s Creek due to his involvement in other major projects and not a huge fallout. He went on to develop Wasteland for ABC after season two of Dawson’s Creek.