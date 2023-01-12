With Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires now out on Disney+, fans are already wondering if there will be a fifth film in the popular musical franchise. Stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly seem to hope so.

The two stars told Deadline that the Zombies franchise could go anywhere in terms of story.

“I think that one of the amazing things about this franchise is that we’ve kind of created this universe that can go in any direction,” said Manheim. “We’re really just expanding and literally getting outside of Seabrook. So I’m curious to see what happens. I think the world could always use another Zombies movie. It’s almost like the first three movies were one trilogy, and then this is like the start of another trilogy.”

Donnelly also said, “I feel like this movie, because the four of us are involved, it’s very split between the two. I think it’s literally just the start of the kids’ story, and I feel like there needs to be another one to tell their story.”

Could ‘Zombies 5’ happen?

The four people Donnelly was referring to are Zed’s zombie friend Eliza (Kylee Russell), werewolf Willa (Chandler Kinney), zombie Zed (Manheim), and his human girlfriend Addison (Donnelly). However, over the course of the franchise, we learn that Addison is also part alien, and she goes off with her alien kind to help them find a new planet to call home.

Addison and Zed are back together in Zombies 4, as the two go on a road trip the summer of their first year in college. But what was supposed to be a lovers’ trip turns into a battle against new monsters as the two discover the age-old battle between Sunnyside, where Daywalkers live, and Shadyside, where vampires dwell.

Donnelly and Manheim say they’ll at least stay involved behind the scenes

Donnelly and Manheim also serve as executive producers as well as the main stars. Just Jared Jr. reports that the two told Variety they would remain executive producers for as long as the Zombies franchise exists.

“I will absolutely be involved with Zombies for as long as it exists, absolutely behind the camera,” Manheim said. “And then we’ll see what the Zombies universe calls for. If it needs more Zed and Addison, I’m sure we’ll be back. And if not, then I think we had a pretty good goodbye this movie. We’ll have to see.”

“I don’t know what is next for Zed and Addison,” said Donnelly, “but no matter what, moving on, Milo and I will always be behind the camera and hoping to executive produce the next ones that come out.”