Netflix’s cozy romantic drama Virgin River has been renewed for an eighth season ahead of its seventh season premiere.

The series about an LA nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) who finds love and new purpose in a northern California town will be able to continue to entertain romance fans for another season. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Netflix’s Tudum how happy he and the Virgin River team are about the news.

“On behalf of myself and the whole Virgin River family, we’re eternally grateful to Netflix and to the fans for allowing us to continue on this journey with these beloved characters,” he said. He also described what fans can expect from Season 7 after Season 6 saw Mel and her diamond-in-the-rough bartender Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) get married.

“Season 7 will find Mel and Jack taking their first steps into marriage as they start to plan for and build a life and family together,” he said, adding that characters Dr. Vernon Mullins (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Toole) will also figure out how to protect the clinic and the town from outsiders.

Who else stars in ‘Virgin River’?

Along with Breckenridge, Sheridan, Matheson and O’Toole, the series stars Benjamin Hollingsworth, Colin Lawrence, Teryl Rothery, Marco Grazzini, Nicole Cavendish, Kai Bradbury, Mark Ghanimé, Gwynyth Walsh, Zibby Allen, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Lauren Hammersley and Christina Jastrzembska.

When does Season 7 premiere?

While Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for Virgin River Season 7, fans can likely expect the new season to arrive sometime in late 2025 or early 2026. Filming wrapped in June 2025, and considering the series’ usual production-to-release timeline, a premiere next year or late this year seems likely.