Netflix has given Shondaland’s The Residence and the freshman medical drama Pulse the boot after just one season each. Meanwhile, freshman series No Good Deed is on an indefinite pause at the streamer.

Based on the book of the same name by Kate Anderson Brower, The Residence started as No. 2 in Netflix’s English TV Top 10 List, according to Variety, and spent four weeks in that spot.

Why was ‘The Residence’ canceled at Netflix?

It also had 6.4 million views in its debut. But Netflix still decided to give it the axe, even with its favorable 85 percent Rotten Tomatoes critical score. The decision to axe the show was reporteldy made very recently.

Deadline reports that the series suffered from its high production cost–including the largest recreation of the White House yet on television–as well as being eclipsed by Netflix drama Adolescence, which quickly became a worldwide phenomenon.

Netflix didn’t let The Residence go immediately; according to Deadline, Netflix tried working with the show team to create a second season that’s smaller in scale, especially since the show was designed to be an anthology with a different case each season. However, talks clearly didn’t work out.

The Residence starred Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, an eccentric detective who must figure out how a murder happened at the most secure house in America, the White House. The series also starred Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee and Ken Marino.

Why was ‘Pulse’ canceled at Netflix

As for Pulse, it seems like the writing was on the wall for some time. Deadline reported that the show, which included stars such as Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell and Jessie T. Usher, “quietly was axed well over a month ago when the medical drama’s cast and creatives were notified, with the actors already up for new jobs.” It was also likely hurt because of several new medical dramas being released in the past year, chief among them being Max’s massive hit, The Pitt. Pulse happened to drop as The Pitt was hitting critical and viewership peaks.