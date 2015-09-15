Disney Branded Television has revealed that the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, has been renewed for a second season at Disney Channel and Disney+.

Per the studio, the second season begins production in Los Angeles next month.

David Henrie on series renewal

Star and executive producer David Henrie said in a statement, “I’m overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of ‘Wizards’ fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan! So many surprises in store for this second season. It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!”

The show was the most-watched series premiere ever for a Disney Channel series on Disney+, with 3.2 million viewers watching globally in the first 12 days.

What is ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ about?

Here’s the series description:

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Alongside Henrie as Justin Russo, the series also stars Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas are the writers, and they executive produce along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Selena Gomez and Henrie.