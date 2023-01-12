Millennials are reliving their childhood through the new teaser trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Animation‘s X-Men ’97.

The 10-episode series starts streaming on Disney+ March 20 and brings fans retro animation, aesthetics and even voice actors who sound as close to the original voice actors as possible to recreate that feeling of sitting in front of the television with your bowl of cereal on the weekends. The series picks up where the original series left off, right after Professor X dies and leaves the X-Men to continue his legacy. As the synopsis states, “X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.”

The series stars the voice talents of Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo serves as the series’ head writer with episodes directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. The series has music by The Newton Brothers. DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso executive produce.