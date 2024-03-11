Apple TV+ subscribers may already be well acquainted with the series Your Friends And Neighbors, as the show has been making massive waves since premiering on the streamer back in April. The dark comedy crime drama centers on Jon Hamm’s Andrew “Coop” Cooper, who abruptly turns to a life of crime after losing his cushy, high-powered job as a wealthy hedge fund manager. Your Friends And Neighbors quickly garnered a wide net of viewers upon release, and has since been renewed for a second season, leaving the future of Coop and his high-society associates up in the air.

Since the series concluded its first season on May 30, now seems like as good a time as any to examine the plot, characters and shocking conclusion of season one to unpack the state of the show as it currently stands. Needless to say, there will be full spoilers ahead for Your Friends And Neighbors, so be sure to proceed with caution if you haven’t finished watching all nine episodes.

What Happens In ‘Your Friends And Neighbors’?

The thesis statement of Your Friends And Neighbors can best be summed up by a line from the series’ initial trailer: “rich guy loses his big job, has liquidity problems, turns to petty crime. That’s not savvy, that’s stupidity!” As stated, the show follows a wealthy hedge fund manager named Coop, who finds himself out of a job after his boss conspires to pillage his key accounts for himself. While your run-of-the-mill millionaire might have some spare time to move investments and coast before picking up a new gig, Coop finds himself in an increasing financial bind due to his lavish lifestyle. He, like most characters in the show, lives in the wealthy gated community of Westmont, where all of the rich residents seem to know each other’s dirty laundry and gossip in hushed whispers at garden parties and golf retreats.

To make matters worse, Coop is in the midst of a costly, yet amicable divorce with his wife, Mel. Before the narrative of Your Friends And Neighbors kicks off, Coop catches Mel in bed with his own best friend. Together, the couple share two highly detached children, who are each signed on for extremely costly extracurriculars. And just to cap off the chaos, Coop is currently in the midst of a secret tryst with Sam, a neighborhood woman currently going through a divorce of her own. By the end of the first episode, Coop comes to the realization that his peers are such vapid, status-hungry drones that they likely wouldn’t even know if they were robbed. He sneakily pockets a wad of cash and a few watches from his neighbor during a dinner party, and sells them at a seedy pawnshop in the Bronx.

Coop Falls Further Down The Rabbit Hole

Before long, Coop comes to realize that his thieving side-hustle has become a full-time job. His neighbors’ carelessness allows him to seamlessly sneak into their homes and pilfer their purses, watches and jewels without anyone even noticing. In doing so, he also becomes a conduit for all of the neighborhood’s hottest gossip. While breaking and entering all over Westmont, Coop bears witness to falsified SAT scores, sexual affairs and a variety of other salacious activities. Just when it looks like he’ll be able to hit every house on the block, however, Coop is caught in the act by Elena, a local housekeeper. Instead of turning him in, Elena offers to join forces with Coop. She even involves her cousin, Hector, who is able to override security codes for most of the houses in the neighborhood.

Now working as a team, Coop and Elena plot to expand their thieving business by stealing priceless art pieces and replacing them with forgeries. This scheme is well timed, as Coop’s expenses seem to keep rising exponentially. In one instance, his son is nearly expelled from school, prompting Mel to cut a $240,000 check to get him off the hook. For a time, it seems as though Coop is getting progressively better in his newfound role as a criminal, though he ultimately panics when he breaks into his girlfriend Sam’s place, only to see that her husband Paul is lying dead on the floor.

A Murder Plot Brings Unwanted Attention

As Your Friends And Neighbors carries on, investigators are brought in to examine Paul’s cause of death. After locating two bullet wounds, they determine that he was killed in an execution-style murder. Sam is identified as the sole beneficiary of his $20 million life insurance payout, despite their ongoing divorce, leaving her and Coop to remain tight-lipped about their affair. Even still, investigators begin to see patterns while interviewing the residents of Westmont, and ultimately finger Coop as a prime suspect. During their ensuing investigation, they locate nanny cam footage of Coop breaking into Paul’s home, as well as a garment with Paul’s blood on it in Coop’s trash can. They also curiously find a gun in Coop’s car, though he can’t seem to figure out how it got there. As all this is happening, Coop begins rekindling his relationship with Mel. For a time, it even looks like they might hit the reset button on their marriage and grow closer with their increasingly estranged children.

Unfortunately, all of Coop’s progress is halted when he is officially arrested for the murder of Paul. The police cuff him at the funeral in front of all of Westmont’s residents, making him a pariah amongst his friends and neighbors. Despite his embarrassment, Coop finds that spending a night in jail is oddly liberating, as it’s the first honest thing he’s done in months. The following morning, he enters a not guilty plea and returns home on bail. Sam doubts his innocence, Mel refuses to let him see his kids and Elena has stolen all of his cash from their previous robberies in order to pay off a debt she incurred to their art dealer. With all of his progress gone, his reputation ruined and his bills bringing him to the brink of bankruptcy, Coop goes into the final episode of the series at his lowest point.

Why Did Sam Frame Coop?

Coop seems entirely resigned to go to prison for a murder he didn’t commit. With the evidence stacked against him, he signs over his house to Mel and hands over his prized Rolex to his son. After nearly accepting the terms of the plea bargain, Mel coerces him to fight with an impassioned argument about the state of their family. Things may never return to how they were, but Coop concedes that his children will be much better off if he’s a free man. Still, in order to prove his innocence, Coop and his associates have to do some serious investigative work to find out why he’s being framed. After looking into some phone records, Coop and his lawyer uncover evidence that Sam has only ever communicated with him via a burner phone. Curious, they break into Sam’s house to locate it, only to find a blood-stained suicide note from Paul.

From here, we get a perspective shift and learn about Sam’s motivations via flashback and voiceover narration. Sam explains that she never truly felt comfortable in Westmont after coming into the community as an outsider. Her discomfort only increased when her marriage began to fail, and Paul embarked upon an affair with a younger woman. Paul’s mental health had been progressively deteriorating as their divorce carried on, and eventually, he committed suicide while speaking to Sam on a video call. Horrified, Sam rushed home to find him, only to catch Coop breaking into her house with the intention of robbing her. Sam was aware that her husband’s life insurance policy had a clause that would invalidate the payout if he were to commit suicide, and also recognized that her relationship with Coop was doomed to end in heartbreak. In an impulsive move, she knocked Coop out, shot Paul’s dead body, and began setting the scene to frame her boyfriend for her husband’s murder.

How Did ‘Your Friends And Neighbors’ End?

Sam catches Coop and his lawyer with the suicide note and threatens to kill them both. Luckily, the police barge in and arrest her. The note exonerates Coop and allows him to return to some semblance of normalcy. Unfortunately, his reputation is still tarnished, with most of Westmont’s residents still whispering about his involvement in the murder. Having changed as a result of his tumultuous few months, Coop chooses not to engage with the rumor mill and instead cuts right through the noise with a few sharp takedowns of his peers. He threatens to expose his neighbor Julie Sperling for falsifying her daughter’s SAT records, immediately prompting her to zip her lips about his affairs. As the show closes, it seems like Coop has finally elevated himself out of the rat race and dropped all pretense of high society snobbery.

Things continue looking up for Coop when his old boss, Jack Bailey, begrudgingly admits that he can’t handle the hedge fund accounts without him. Coop agrees to return to his old job after negotiating a few patently absurd demands, enraging Jack. In a single-season show, this might be where the narrative would end, with Coop joining Jack on his private jet and setting off for Europe to close a few multi-million dollar deals with their foreign clients. Instead, Coop takes this opportunity to blow off the flight and break into Jack’s home while he’s in the air. He steals one of Jack’s priceless paintings, and drives off into the night, feeling self-assured and smug about his future in the world of petty robbery.

‘Your Friends And Neighbors’ Ending Explained

Now that season one of Your Friends And Neighbors has come to a close, fans are already waiting anxiously for season two to arrive. The series was officially renewed for a second installment before premiering back in April, and has only continued to gain steam as viewers have tuned in each week. While speaking with Time, creator and showrunner Jonathan Tropper explained Coop’s core journey in season one. He stated, “He’s never going to become a criminal kingpin. He’s not going to break bad. But he has been liberated from the rules of polite society, to some extent. As a result, he’s going to operate differently from now on, and that’s going to make him a much more interesting character to watch.”

When asked about what we can expect from the forthcoming season, Tropper continued, “It’s darker. It’s more intense. This continues to be a show about relationships more than anything, and I think we get to explore the Coop and Mel dynamic in a different way. We get to explore Coop’s feelings about being a parent. I think the Cooper family is always going to be at the center of this, and the trouble that they’re going through… Coop’s not the only one who can get into trouble, Mel can get into trouble, too.”

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes are there of Your Friends and Neighbors?

The first season of Your Friends and Neighbors contains nine episodes in total. Each spans roughly 45 minutes to 1 hour in length, meaning you could feasibly binge-watch the show in just a day or two. If waiting nine weeks to see the thrilling conclusion isn’t your style, the entirety of Your Friends and Neighbors is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Will there be a season two of Your Friends and Neighbors?

Your Friends and Neighbors has in fact been renewed for a second season. According to an April report from Deadline, James Marsden will be joining the cast in an unnamed role. Per the report, Marsden’s character will likely be a man who comes from money, much like the other residents of Westmont. He is also expected to have some kind of existing relationship with Sam, which is likely to be complicated as she goes on trial for murdering her husband. For now, there’s no word on when the second season will premiere, though it’s likely to enter into production this year and be ready for the airwaves in 2026.