The latest Zootopia 2 trailer gives a deeper look into Ke Huy Quan’s character Gary De’Snake.

Ever since the teaser trailer, the character has been shrouded in mystery, especially since Chief Bogo (Idris Elba) views him as a highly dangerous suspect (and a venomous snake). But in this trailer, Gary De’Snake says he has to help his family from some type of trouble. The big question, though, is if Judy Hopps (Ginnfer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) can trust him, or if he’s playing them as part of a greater crime conspiracy.

The trailer also gives a look at Quinta Brunson’s quokka character Dr. Fuzzby, who is trying to help Judy and Nick become better partners.

Full ‘Zootopia 2’ cast list announced

The film also stars Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Maurice LaMarche, Lea Latham, Josh Dallas, Tommy Chong, Mark Rhino Smith and Raymond Persi.

Director and writer Jared Bush, who also serves as Walt Disney Animated Studios’ chief creative officer, said how excited he is to jump back into the world of Zootopia.

“It’s been an absolute joy to reteam with so many actors who made the first film so special, and so exciting to expand the world with our phenomenal new cast members,” he said in a statement. “I can’t wait for audiences to see what other surprises we have in store in this brand-new adventure.”

When does ‘Zootopia 2’ hit theaters

Zootopia 2 comes to theaters on Nov. 26. Watch the trailer below.