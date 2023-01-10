She’s not impressed with the hypersexuality of today’s women in hip-hop.

There’s a reason she called herself “the illest vicious pit bull in a skirt.” While Eve always had a pretty face beat to the gawds, her style was tomboy chic. In the early days of her career, she donned denim skirts, a crop top with her paw prints on display and Timberland boots. Unlike her rap peers, such as Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown, Eve didn’t rely on being nearly nude to be seen, something evident in her lyrics. Eve told stories and didn’t lead with how she was the best in the bedroom. She also came up when female MCs had versatility, with Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, and the old-school ladies of rap from the ’80s, including MC Lyte and Queen Latifah. But her style and lyricism still set her apart.

“I am a fan of many of the girls in the industry, and I am glad that there’s a bunch of them to represent. But I do think it’s oversexualized,” she told Hill. “That’s not to judge. But there’s no individuality.”

She also noted that the reason for the sexualized images and lyrics may not even be up to the artists; it’s simply what sells and what the labels may push.