All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will present All In London on Aug. 25 at Wembley Stadium in London. The event currently has over 50,000 tickets sold. Headlining All In London is Swerve Strickland, defending the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a title vs. career main event.

In April, Strickland became the first Black AEW World Champion in the company’s 5-year history and looks to continue what has been a historic and popular reign. Accompanied by manager Prince Nana, Swerve Strickland has had a meteoric rise in AEW, defeating top names in the company including Adam Page, Samoa Joe, Christian Cageand Will Ospreay. On July 18, AEW Music released WHO WE ARE: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 2. The album features over two dozen artists & producers with songs honoring Black wrestling stars, including Strickland who rapped on one of the tracks.

“It’s a historic moment for myself and a historical moment for Bryan Danielson and a historic moment for the company. It’s two back to back years of All In selling over 50,000 tickets, nothing overshadows that,” Strickland said in a recent interview on the ESPR Wrestling podcast.

Also on the card for the event is Mercedes Moné defending her TBS Championship against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, made history earlier this year by becoming the highest paid woman in wrestling history when she joined AEW’s roster. Moné is a 7-time world champion, a recurring star on Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and also holds the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. She is also the first Black woman to have main event billing for PPVs in AEW, WWE, and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

In her weekly Moné Mag newsletter, Moné wrote “At that time [last year’s All In London], I came purely as a fan, with no idea I’d be back here. Midway through the show, I was like, “Wow, I want to be doing this here next year.”

Last year’s inaugural All In London event broke the record for most tickets sold for any wrestling show in history, with 81,050 tickets sold.

The All In London Zero Hour pre-show will feature CMLL World Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii versus Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway.

AEW All In London airs live this Sunday, August 25 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on PPV is available for purchase on Bleacher Report, Triller, YouTube, and PPV.com.

Last week, AEW announced next year’s All In event will be held in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field on July 12, 2025, marking the promotion’s first stadium show in the United States. Mercedes Moné, Swerve Strickland and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena were present for the formal announcement.

