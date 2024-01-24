The world is slightly less sweet after the death of Black icon Wally Amos, who lived many different lives across his 88 years here. Following his youth in Tallahassee, the multi-talent moved to Harlem to live with his aunt, Della Bryant, while he was still a teen. Amos dropped out of high school but later returned to obtain his GED; like many young men in the 50s, he felt the call to serve his country. Amos was a member of the US Air Force from 1954-57 but ultimately decided he craved something more glamorous out of life.

While working his way to the top at William Morris Agency, Wally Amos settled down with his wife, Carol Williams, who he leaves behind. The couple welcomed four children – Gregory, Michael, Shawn and Sarah – who are already doing their part to make sure the family legacy lives on forever. They no longer own the Famous Amos cookie company their father launched in 1975, but they’ll always have his tasty recipes and infectious smile to remember him by.

How Did Wally Amos Die?

(Photo by Diana Walker/Liaison)

Making it to your late 80s is an impressive achievement, though family, friends and fans are mourning the unexpected loss of Wally Amos. The 88-year-old passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13th in his Honolulu home. “Our dad inspired a generation of entrepreneurs,” his kids told CBS News. “With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story and a source of Black pride. It’s also part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud.” The businessman’s death was a result of complications related to his dementia battle.

Building the Famous Amos Empire

Before Baking Won His Heart, Wally Amos Was the First Black Talent Agent

Amos was driven to succeed when he returned from the Air Force in 1957. While he was just a mailroom employee when he started at William Morris Agency that year, he later became the first-ever Black talent agent in the industry, as per History. Little do music buffs know, without his efforts, we might’ve never heard classic groups like Simon and Garfunkel or the Supremes – both of whom were virtually unknown when Amos signed them.

After a decade of proving himself to contemporaries and clients, the visionary relocated to the West Coast in 1967 to open his own agency. Around this time, Amos wanted calming hobbies to keep him present while juggling his busy schedule, leading him to baking. “It was kind of therapy,” he once told the New York Times. “I’d go to meetings with a record company or movie people and bring along some cookies, and pretty soon everybody was asking for them.”

A Generous Gift From Marvin Gaye and Helen Reddy Made His Dreams Come True

With more people seeking out Wally Amos’ famous cookies, those closest to him knew there was only one answer – convince him to open a store dedicated to his chocolate chip treats. Vocalist Marvin Gaye and Australian star Helen Reddy gave the amateur baker $25K to start, and the rest is history. The first Famous Amos location opened on Sunset Boulevard in 1975, building a strong reputation thanks to their natural ingredients and preservative-free recipe.

In his first year of business, Wally made $300K. As the 1980s began, Famous Amos had earned $12M in revenue, with dozens of stores opening nationwide. In addition, grocery stores began carrying pre-packaged options, making the Black-owned brand more accessible than ever before. Midway through the decade, President Reagan gave the company founder one of the first-ever Awards of Entrepreneurial Excellence. This honor continued his trailblazing run, which sadly took a turn when financial troubles hit in the late 80s.

Entrepreneur Tried to Make a Comeback Under a Different Name

Wally Amos sold his cookie company to Ferrero Group for $3M in 1988, at which point he lost the use of his name and image though he returned as a spokesperson for Famous Amos in 1999. In 2024, the brand is still owned by Ferrero, who shared a statement after hearing about Wally’s death. “[We] are saddened by the loss of Wally Amos and our thoughts are with his family. He brought joy to millions with his cookies and is an inspiration to generations of entrepreneurs. We will continue to work to honor his legacy,” they wrote via Instagram.

More recently, the Famous Amos founder tried to make a comeback under other names, such as Uncle Noname, Uncle Wally’s Muffin Co. and the Cookie Kahuna. He pitched the latter on Shark Tank, offering the show’s investors a 20% stake in his Hawaii-inspired dessert company that seemingly shut down in 2018. Regardless of that downfall, Wally Amos always kept a positive attitude, making him a powerful inspiration to other Black entrepreneurs. To get into a similar headspace, check out his book, The Path to Success is Paved with Positive Thinking. RIP.