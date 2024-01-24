For the most part, those tuning into the US Open are doing so for the love of the game. Of course, there are others watching simply to see who the most attractive athletes are before looking up and stalking their romantic partners. In particular, Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield is getting a lot of attention online. The 27-year-old is a professional tennis player, just like her other half; that’s just a small part of what’s brought them closer since their relationship began in 2015.

Everything You Need to Know about Ayan Broomfield

Before we review her romantic life, let’s get to know Broomfield more personally. The black-haired beauty was born on Aug. 13, 1997 in Ontario, Canada, where she grew up playing tennis. She ranked No. 467 in the work when making her WTA debut at the Coupe Banque Nationale in the doubles division, but after that Broomfield turned her focus toward a solo career.

Her post-secondary education began at Clemson University in South Carolina, where the Canadian was named ACC Freshman of the Year and honored as ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year. For her third year, Broomfield transferred to UCLA “because of its rich history.” She did the institution proud by bringing home an NCAA doubles championship during her senior year with partner Gabby Andrews.

In 2020, Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend graduated with a degree in women’s studies and has since settled down in Los Angeles to focus on her pro career. While making a name for herself as an athlete, Broomfield has partnered with brands like Wilson and Athleta, also launching her own foundation earlier this year to “elevate local programs worldwide.”

Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Is a Pro at Supporting Him From Far Away

Though Tiafoe is more famous than ever before, there are still some parts of life he wants to keep private. His relationship with Broomfield began in Sept. 2015, but it wasn’t until 2018 that they became Instagram official. The tennis champion was more vocal about things when their fourth anniversary rolled around, writing, “Damn time went craaaazzyyy quick. We been datin datin,” in a heartfelt post. “Love you deep sexy. You one crazy chick but couldn’t imagine being with anyone else,” he added.

While Broomfield is often spotted supporting her lover from the stands, he was just as proud to celebrate her work in 2021’s King Richard. They attended the premiere together after she appeared as a body double for Saniyya Sidney, who played Venus Williams in the movie. The more we hear from the couple about their relationship, the easier it is to root for them. “We balance each other out a lot,” Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend told ATP.

“We can talk about tennis. I mean, I played tennis myself. So even just when we’re seeing the draw, and we kind of look at certain players, sometimes I can act as a sounding board for matches. I just feel like we just understand it and what it takes for someone to go and be able to compete at the highest level,” Broomfield shared.