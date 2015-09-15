Rising music stars GloRilla and Tyla are both set to be honored at Billboard’s Women in Music event for 2025.

GloRilla, a 3-time Grammy nominee, is receiving the Powerhouse Award “acknowledging her rapid rise in the rap genre and her commanding presence in music.” Tyla, also a Grammy nominee, is receiving the Impact Award “for turbocharging Africa’s global music influence.”

“The 2025 Billboard Women in Music event celebrates the incredible women who continue to drive innovation, inspire change, and reshape the future of music,” said Dana Droppo, Billboard Chief Brand Officer, in a statement.

“From rising stars to legendary icons, this year’s honorees are redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the industry. We’re honored to highlight their outstanding achievements and contributions through unforgettable performances, powerful tributes, and an evening that will truly shine a spotlight on their impact. It’s a privilege to continue Billboard’s tradition of recognizing the women who are pushing the boundaries of music and culture, and we can’t wait to share this incredible night with our global audience,” said Billboard Editor-in-Chief Hannah Karp.

Laverne Cox is hosting the event which will take place on March 29 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California

The Woman of the Year honoree, as well as additional presenters and performers, will be announced in the coming weeks.

A limited quantity of early access tickets are available today starting at 1 p.m. ET with code WIM25, and the public tickets are available starting Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster’s website.