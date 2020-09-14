Biden congratulates both sides as Buttigieg is credited for negotiation role

The quick end of the strike is important for containing the supply chain disruptions and overall economic impact of the labor stoppage, which could have significantly impacted the economy if it had continued. The potential economic downturn could have also reflected negatively on the Biden administration as Vice President Kamala Harris enters the final month of her presidential campaign. President Joe Biden released a statement to “congratulate the dockworkers from the ILA, who deserve a strong contract after sacrificing so much to keep our ports open during the pandemic” and he also took time to “applaud the port operators and carriers who are members of the US Maritime Alliance for working hard and putting a strong offer on the table.”

The Biden administration is being credited for working behind the scenes to end the strike. Several sources are reporting that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was the point person from the Biden administration talking to both the docks and the workers to hash out an agreement. “Both sides named Pete Buttigieg as the man who got it done,” Barry Markson, a radio talk show host and legal analyst, wrote on X.

BREAKING: The Biden Harris administration was instrumental in getting the port strike settled so quickly. Both sides named Pete Buttigieg as the man who got it done. Notice there is no bragging from Biden or Harris or Buttigieg. This is what real leadership looks like. I'm amazed… https://t.co/ukG4OzdphF — Barry Markson (@BarryMarkson1) October 4, 2024

The end of the strike and the new agreement between the union and the docks represents a win for workers and consumers as well as a political victory for the White House. Ongoing negotiations will determine whether or not workers and employers will nail down a long-term settlement to address their major issues.