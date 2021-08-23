HBCU sports fans at Howard University can look forward to seeing ESPN’s First Take broadcast live from their campus.

The sports debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Molly Querin is set to embark on its “First Take on the Road” series at Howard University on Friday, Sept. 20.

Kery Davis, the athletics director at Howard, is delighted about the crossover.

“Having First Take broadcast live from Howard University is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the campus, educate viewers about the University’s rich tradition, and celebrate HBCU culture,” Davis said, according to The Dig.

Black Enterprise reported the show’s taping will be filmed as part of the HBCUs Truth and Service Classic Weekend. Dave Roberts, executive vice president and executive editor of Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN, spoke about the debate show’s plans for the rest of the season.

“Traveling to HBCUs is a priority for our team at First Take and is an initiative our group is very passionate about. It was easy for us to select Howard University, as it’s known for rich history filled with many years of educational and leadership excellence within the African American community,” he said, per The Dig. “We expect the fans to bring the energy on Sept. 20 and create an electrifying environment for Stephen A., Molly, Shannon and the rest of the First Take team.”

Howard students pursuing a career in sports media will also be able to attend networking events hosted by ESPN.

The First Take on the Road series will visit other HBCUs as well, including Tennessee State University and Clark Atlanta University at Morehouse College.

Last year, the sports channel covered “First Take’s HBCU Homecoming” to watch Savannah State and then Winston-Salem State play their big games.