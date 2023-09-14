OJ Simpson was famous for his sports career first, but ultimately, that talent was overshadowed by an extensive run-in with the law. Being in the spotlight in this way negatively impacted his career and personal life. Yet, surprisingly, Simpson faced conviction for fewer crimes than he was accused of being involved in. Some people would be surprised to know how much he had going on throughout his life, even at an older age. At the time of his death, the former NFL star was still paying for his crimes but ultimately did not settle his debts.

Whether OJ Simpson deserved acquittal has been a big topic of discussion in the culture for decades, especially now given the release of Netflix’s American Manhunt docuseries. With such huge accusations and questionable behaviors, the California native was certainly no angel. He led what some would argue was a life of crime, but not everyone thinks his time served does justice. Here’s all we know about OJ Simpson’s criminal history and how he got off after being accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend.

Domestic Arrests and Run-Ins With The Law

(Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Perhaps one of OJ Simpson’s earliest run-ins with the law occurred in 1989. Vulture reports that LAPD documents confirm he was arrested in for spousal abuse at the time; after making a 911 call on Jan. 1, Nicole Brown Simpson was discovered with bruising and more. These injuries required hospital treatment, and it was not the first time the police had been called to the house due to a domestic dispute. The battery charges resulted in the embattled athlete facing minor punishment in the forms of community service, fines and probation.

In an equally concerning instance, OJ Simpson’s girlfriend Christie Prody also had domestic issues with her then-partner. During their relationship, which started sometime in the late 1990’s, she also called the police after he allegedly broke into her home in September 2000, and it wasn’t the first time Prody notified authorities about Simpson. In the end, he was not charged for the transgression and basically just got a slap on the wrist. Some people think if law enforcement didn’t allow OJ Simpson to get off in these domestic cases, lives would have been saved down the line.

OJ Simpson’s Infamous Murder Trial

In June 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found murdered outside her Brentwood, California home. The public was dumbfounded by the tragic murder, which left OJ’s youngest children without their mother and Nicole’s family mourning their sudden loss. The case grew into a huge legal battle that many people followed socially; the couple’s history and football player’s spotty reputation certainly did not help his case. Due to OJ’s abusive past and public knowledge regarding his stalking of Nicole, he was suspect number one. From January to October 1995, the case unfolded live on television as millions of people watched a great cultural and racial divide play out on and off-screen.

The verdict was announced on Oct. 3, 1995, which then became a significant day in history, even coining a famous phrase from what Simpson’s defense lawyer – “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.” Despite regaining his freedom, years later, OJ was sued by the victim’s families and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages. He was found liable for the deaths but not imprisoned or convicted for them; some see this as a direct result of his celebrity status.

Robbery Charges Put the Embattled Figure Behind Bars for Almost a Decade

In the following years, OJ Simpson continued to live a questionable lifestyle. After other minor crimes and misdemeanors, he was arrested for battery and auto-burglary charges after a confrontation in 2000. This was seemingly just the start of his comeback; in 2007, the father of five was arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas, Nevada and eventually found guilty. The situation concerned memorabilia that was presumably stolen. For his involvement in the armed robbery, Simpson was convicted and sentenced to 33 years in prison (with a minimum of nine years without parole). Although he filed for an appeal to void his convictions, it was denied. After being imprisoned at the Nevada Lovelock Correctional Center for nine years he was released on parole in 2017, meaning he did not serve his entire sentence.