McNeese State made a big splash on the first day of March Madness with a massive upset over fifth-seeded Clemson University. The shocking 69-67 victory marked the program’s first ever victory in the NCAA tournament, according to NPR. Despite Clemson making a run late in the first half, it wasn’t enough to overcome the upset. Clemson’s loss was one of several upsets on the men’s side during the first day of March Madness.

Biggest upsets on Day 1 of March Madness 2025

While McNeese pulled off the shocker over Clemson, No. 10 Arkansas also earned an upset victory against No. 7 Kansas. The two teams went back-and-forth throughout most of the game, but it was Arkansas that held on for the victory in the end. According to Yahoo Sports, 66% chose Kansas over Arkansas. However, Arkansas’ victory spoiled many people’s selections.

Only 5% of brackets remained perfect after Arkansas victory, per Yahoo Sports. Another shocking result unfolded on Thursday when No.11 Drake defeated No.6 Missouri. No. 9 Creighton also took down No. 8 Louisville, spoiling the day for 56% of bracket fillers who picked the higher seed. Going into Friday’s games, only .1% of brackets remained perfect.

Texas A&M and Tennessee advanced

While upsets took place elsewhere, Auburn took care of business as expected with an 83-63 victory over Alabama State. Texas A&M and Tennessee also prevailed as expected. The University of Houston (No. 1 seed) took down SIU-Edwardsville 78-40.