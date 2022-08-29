Iman Shumpert wants his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor, behind bars for infringing their court order. They were married from October 2016 until their divorce was finalized in July 2024.

According to Essence, the former athlete petitioned the court on May 5 because he claims that Taylor discussed their divorce, which breached the terms of their divorce settlement. He says her actions damaged his image and caused him to miss out on potential jobs.

“The precise amount to be more particularly stated and proven at the trial of this matter,” the motion stated.

Iman Shumpert accuses Teyana Taylor of violating their divorce terms and harming their co-parenting dynamic

Court documents also revealed that Shumpert alleges that Taylor “willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety and security of the parties and their minor children.”

Due to this, Shumpert wants Taylor to spend 20 days in jail. They share custody of their two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert. Shumpert called out Taylor for pulling their daughters out of school without justification and deliberately blocking his attempt to pick them up on April 17. He also claims she has spoken negatively about him in front of the children.

“For example, in the presence of the children, [Teyana] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Iman]. Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents,” his court filing stated.

Teyana Taylor says she’s prioritizing her peace

Taylor recently addressed public speculation, denying rumors that she’s trying to have Shumpert jailed or is seeking financial gain from their legal battle. She emphasized that her priority is simply to move forward with peace and privacy. Her response comes on the heels of a petition filed by Shumpert, following a separate request made weeks earlier by her attorney. That filing accused Shumpert of willfully violating the terms of their divorce decree and requested he serve 20 days in jail and pay associated fines. She also alleged that her ex-husband leaked private details of their case to the press.

“I don’t want no parts of this. Iman is my family. He is the father of my children, and that’s never going to change,” she explained, as Essence reported. “I just want to move on with my life in peace.”