British singer Jane Eugene is facing deportation after overstaying her visa by 26 years.

According to TheRickeySmileyMorningShow.com, the 62-year-old singer, who’s best known for being a member of the British R&B band Loose Ends alongside guitarist Carl McIntosh and keyboardist Steve Nichol, was arrested in May and may be banned from entering the U.S. for a decade. Read on for more on her visa status and arrest.

Eugene was at the U.S.-Canada border when she was arrested

Per TheRickeySmileyMorningShow.com, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Eugene was arrested on May 3, 2025, at the U.S.-Canada border crossing in Niagara Falls, New York. The singer was attempting to enter Canada and was denied entry. She was later taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. She remains in custody as she waits for a formal hearing with the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

Department of Homeland Security has confirmed Eugene attempted to get a U.S. green card

Several outlets have reported that Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed Eugene had previously tried to obtain a U.S. green card. Her attempts her unsuccessful.

“Jane Eugene Sendall Peters was denied an immigrant petition for alien workers in 1999 and had already overstayed her visa at the time of application,” McLaughlin said, per The Rickey Smiley Show. “The law applies equally, even to celebrities.”

Current immigration law classifies overstaying a visa by more than a year as “unlawful presence” and can lead to a 10-year bar from reentering the United States once an individual is deported.