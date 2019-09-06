Janelle Monáe is calling out Nelly for performing at an event for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. As TMZ reported Monáe was in the middle of covering Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot in Herre” at a Grammys afterparty with Anderson .Paak.

Janelle Monae calls out Nelly during the GRAMMYs after-party for performing at Trump’s inauguration:



“F**k you Nelly, you sold out. I used to think you were cool, but now you look like a motherf**king fool.” pic.twitter.com/GQxnGVy7n9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 3, 2025

She said, “F**k you Nelly! I used to like Nelly, but then he went to perform for Donald Trump, f**k that n***a, I don’t give a f**k… ain’t nobody gonna hate on us and I’m gonna look back like I don’t give a f**k.”