Rep. Jasmine Crockett says President Donald Trump and his supporters within the government have similarities to Hitler and the Nazis. In a recent interview with Zerlina Maxwell, who hosts SiriusXM’s Morning with Zerlina, both women discussed Trump’s cabinet and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new proposal to redistrict the congressional landscape, which is the process of redrawing the geographic boundaries of electoral districts to ensure each district has roughly equal population.

GOP map merges urban seats to undermine minority representation

According to the Associated Press, Texas Republicans revealed a congressional map that would reshape districts in Democratic-leaning urban areas, merging Austin’s two Democratic seats, shifting Houston’s Al Green district toward a GOP-leaning majority Hispanic electorate, as well as reconfiguring South Texas and North Texas districts to favor Republican candidates. If enacted, the plan could boost the GOP from 25 to as many as 30 of Texas’s 38 U.S. House seats, significantly hindering the Democratic Party’s ability to win elections in the state.

During their conversation, Maxwell mentioned the “consequences” to come from what the right-wing is doing by “trying to dilute the power of people to cast their ballot, have their ballot counted, and have their voices heard and have full representation in Congress.”

Maxwell also asked Crockett about her regarding how the plan would remove delegates who give minorities a seat at the table, specifically Black Americans: “The keyword that you just used was ‘dilute,’ diluting voices,” the Congresswoman told Maxwell in an audio clip she posted on her Instagram page. “And so the only way that the Republicans who have decided that they are going to embrace an agenda of white supremacy, and this isn’t me exaggerating, this is me denoting how much the Proud Boys love them. This is me denoting that the neo-Nazis tend to side with them and hang out with them and support them.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett calls Trump ‘Temu Hitler’

Crockett went on to say the proposition is a deliberate assault on minority representation, warning that it’s nothing more than a power grab at the expense of communities of color.

“They have decided that the only way that they can bring about this white supremacy agenda is by diluting the voices of people of color,” Crockett continued. “And so what we have seen is, again, this rogue Department of Justice going out to do the bidding of this Temu Hitler. To the extent that he says, listen, the only way that I can ensure that I will have no checks on me is if I can sure that those voices of color do not have representation.”

This led to Crockett drive home her point with a biting analogy that left little doubt where she stood: “‘Temu Hitler’ is wild — but not inaccurate. Trump might not (yet) be responsible for a genocide in his own country, but he certainly has demonstrated that MAGA actually stands for Mimic the Authoritarian Government of Adolf.

Donald Trump has a history of insulting Black women, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Trump has a history of insulting the intelligence of his critics, particularly when they are Black people, women or particularly women of color. He has also specifically targeted congresswomen of color with racist attacks, such as when he called on members of “The Squad” — most of whom were born in the US — to “go back” and “fix” their countries.

Earlier in July, Crockett appeared on CNN with host Laura Coates, discussing efforts by Republicans to gerrymander elections in their favor and calling on Republicans to answer questions about the Epstein Files. While appearing with Coates, Crockett responded to a recent attack by Trump in which he said the congresswoman was “low IQ.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump insulted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, saying, “She’s very low IQ, and we don’t need low IQ.” Roping Crockett into his insults of Ocasio-Cortez, Trump continued, “Between her and Crockett, we’re gonna give ’em both an IQ test to see who comes out best.” The president then boasted, “I took a real test at Walter Reed medical center and I aced it. Now it’s time for them to take a test.”

Crockett responded, “It is absolutely ridiculous that I live rent-free in his mind in a time in which the American people are suffering.” Crockett criticized Trump, noting that he “buys into this idea or continues to put it out there that women of color somehow are low IQ.”

She also pointed out, “I have a lot more education than he does,” and said, “My daddy didn’t have to make a phone call to get me into anything because that wasn’t a possibility.”

As the Atlanta Black Star noted, the test that Trump took was not an IQ test or another measure of intelligence, but rather the Montreal Cognitive Assessment to test against early signs of dementia. In terms of evaluations that might indicate Trump’s intelligence, Trump has never released any scores from an actual IQ test. Trump has allegedly threatened his alma maters not to release his records such as his SAT scores or his grades from college and business school. Crocket, meanwhile, holds a law degree, while Ocasio-Cortez graduated cum laude after majoring in economics and international relations.

A former admissions official at the University of Pennsylvania has claimed that Trump’s father and older brother intervened to promote Trump’s admission to the university’s Wharton School of Finance, though he also indicated that this family pressure wasn’t the determining factor in Trump being admitted.