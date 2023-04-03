Texas Democratic U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett is asking Republicans to look into whether or not President Donald Trump is fit to serve. She questioned his “mental acuity” and invited others to do the same after Trump gave a speech in front of West Point graduates in which he spoke about trophy wives and said he was more investigated than Al Capone.

What did Trump say in his West Point speech?

Trump delivered a commencement address to the Class of 2025 at the United States Military Academy, also known as West Point, on Saturday. His speech quickly went viral for his remarks, which made references to trophy wives and mentioned gangster Al Capone.

“He ended up getting a divorce, found a new wife,” Trump said in reference to real estate developer Bill Levitt, according to Rolling Stone. “Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife. But that didn’t work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives, it doesn’t work out, but it made him happy for a little while at least.”

“But he found a new wife. He sold his little boat and he got a big yacht,” Trump added.

The President also said he was more investigated than Al Capone.

“I was investigated more than the great late Alphonse Capone,” he said. “Alphonse Capone was a monster. He was a very hardened criminal. I went through more investigations than Alphonse Capone, and now I’m talking to you as president. Can you believe this?”

Trump: He ended up getting a divorce. Found a new wife. Can you say a trophy wife? It didn't work out too well. That doesn't work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives. It doesn’t work out. It made him happy for a little while at least. He found a new wife. He got… pic.twitter.com/i4ig0kpW9C — Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2025

Crockett: It is time for Republicans to start calling him out and start questioning his mental acuity, and whether or not he is equipped to serve mentally. We know when it comes down to his criminality, he is not qualified to serve, but this is just absolutely deplorable. pic.twitter.com/Qz7VroXedQ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2025

Trump gave graduates words of advice regarding success by referencing South African golfer Gary Player.

“To be successful, you’re always going to have to work hard,” he said. “A great example is a great athlete, Gary Player, great golfer. He wasn’t as big as the other men that were playing against him — great, big strong guys—Gary was a smaller guy. He’s a friend of mine, he gets a little angry at people. He hits the ball just as far.”

Trump also reiterated his stance against the presence of LGBTQ+ in the military and his anti-DEI efforts.

“The job of the U.S. armed forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun,” Trump said.

“We have liberated our troops from divisive and demeaning political trainings,” he added. “There will be no more critical race theory or transgender for everybody forced onto the brave men and women in uniform—or on anybody else for that matter—in this country. We will not have men playing in women’s sports.”

What did Jasmine Crockett say about Trump’s speech?

The Democratic Representative of Texas called out the speech and said it was an example of Trump being unfit to serve as President.

“I don’t think that those who have gone through West Point expected to have their commander in chief address them and start talking about trophy wives or start talking how he has so many investigations,” she said, according to Rolling Stone. “What a great reminder that you are not qualified to be the person that potentially will command troops to go into war. That is not instilling confidence whatsoever.”

Crockett: They have nothing to show for it except for those top earners being able to have their next trophy wife or buy their next yacht, or get their next plane, that doesn't work for me. And that obviously does not work for my constituents. pic.twitter.com/7lMfVMTfsx — Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2025

She called on Republicans to look into his mental state and whether he is fit or not to serve.

“It is time for Republicans to start calling him out and start questioning his mental acuity, and whether or not he is equipped to serve mentally,” Crockett said. “We know when it comes down to his criminality, he is not qualified to serve, but this is just absolutely deplorable.”

She also mentioned the spending bill passed by Republicans in Congress last week. Crockett referred to it as a “cruel bill” that allows “those top earners being able to have their next trophy wife or buy their next yacht, or get their next plane.”