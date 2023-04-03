Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown is launching his own sneaker brand 741. Brown turned down a whopping $50 million in endorsement deals from various sneaker companies to do his own thing.
“741 is more than just a sneaker brand — it’s a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership,” Brown said, according to WSB-TV.
The number 741 was chosen as it holds a special meaning for Brown.
“Throughout his life, the numbers 7, 4, and 1 have appeared frequently, each representing spiritual awakening, hard work, and new beginnings, respectively,” his PR team said.
View this post on Instagram
The launch marks a new chapter in Brown’s career as he aims to build something that lasts.
“The understanding of ownership and value is what’s important for the next generation of athletes,” he said. “It’s time to think different and be different…create new ideas. It’s time to create more value for everyone involved, from athletes to consumers to employees and the communities that support them.”
Brown hopes to offer athletes endorsement deals through his brand 741 while offering them more creative control over sneaker designs. In addition to providing career opportunities for those from underserved communities, he plans to cut down his sneaker prices by 40% to make them more accessible to fans.
“I want 741 to be a brand that gives back and makes sure kids of all walks of life can have shoes they love, without the crazy price tags,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
Brown said he also took inspiration from the late Kobe Bryant, who was preparing to launch his own sneaker brand before his passing, according to Sports Illustrated.
“Kobe’s journey taught me about being fearless and pushing sports, along with society, to new heights. That’s the mindset I’m bringing to 741,” Brown said.
741 is set to launch on Oct. 22, but fans can pre-order now via the brand’s website.