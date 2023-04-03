Jimmy Butler’s February trade from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors gave the team a much-needed boost, helping them finish the regular season strong and enter the playoffs with momentum. But his injury Wednesday night has left the squad searching for answers as they aim to advance beyond the first round of the playoff series.
A hard foul caused Butler’s injury
According to NBC Sports, the 35-year-old small forward logged less than 10 minutes on the court at Houston’s Toyota Center before exiting at the end of the first quarter with a pelvic contusion after a hard foul from Houston Rockets point guard Amen Thompson.
He made one of two free throws before heading to the locker room, leaving the Warriors to finish the game without him and ultimately fall to the Houston Rockets, 109–94, tying the series at 1–1.
“If Jimmy’s out, we have to rethink, you know, everything,” head coach Steve Kerr told a reporter in a postgame news conference. “Like rotations and who starts and the best combinations and all that stuff.”
‘It’s no easy task’
Though Butler has only been with Golden State for just over two months, his presence quickly reminded fans of the Warriors’ past dominance and their capability at full strength. Some players, including Draymond Green, remain hopeful that things will work out for the team.
“We’ll have to figure that out,” Draymond Green said after the game, per NBC Sports. “It’s no easy task. And replacing Jimmy, obviously, we all know what he’s meant to this team. Since he’s been here, we’ve kind of tailored our offense a bit around him, so that will have to change.
“He’s tough. We got a couple days off, so we’ll take it day by day and see what we get,” he added.
Will Butler play in Game 3?
USA Today reported that Butler is scheduled to have an MRI on Thursday to find out the condition of his injury and if it will impact Game 3 of the series.
“Hopefully, he’s OK,” Kerr said. “We’ll see. … Jimmy always says he’s going to be fine. But we have to wait and see with the MRI.”
The series is tied 1-1, and Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday in San Francisco.